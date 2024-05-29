Mayo junior Sebastian Bari closing in on track and field records

May 29—ROCHESTER — Sebastian Bari was out for football last season, enticed by friends.

He almost certainly won't be enticed next year if they come asking again. There is now a track-and-field career to protect for the Mayo High School junior.

This guy, in the course of one year, has turned into a serious college prospect. With it, Bari will take no more chances with football. He was injured early in the football season, tearing the labrum in his hip and then never becoming healthy enough to return to the field.

Expect him to work on track-and-field things next fall. Expect it from him this summer, too, and next winter.

Bari has turned into a man on a mission and with some big-time numbers to back up his ambitions. How about a 10.76-second time in the 100 and a 22.28 in the 200. The former is just off the Mayo record of 10.74 set by eventual Olympian Mark Lutz.

"He is just consistent now, physically and mentally," Mayo track and field coach Donny Holcomb said. "He is leaning into his races at the end and wanting to win, rather than just out there running. Now, he's running with a purpose."

Bari gave a hint last spring that he had at least a shot at being a special sprinter. He did that by recording an 11.2 time in the 100, a personal best at the time.

Though things were looking promising, he never did get terribly serious about track over the summer. He says he spent about one week locked in on running, then kind of petered out as he got busy with Mayo summer football workouts.

That was followed by an inactive six months following the torn labrum, which led to the smallest of expectations by him leading into this track-and-field season.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting much because I didn't have any off-season training," Bari said.

He found a lot of success anyway and right out of the chute. In his first meet of the year, Bari shattered that 11.2 personal best of a year ago in the 100. He ran a blistering 10.96. In the 200, he was clocked in 22.70.

Bari was truly off and running and realizing he indeed did have a special gift. He was also stunned.

"I really didn't see that coming," Bari said of his blazing start.

Holcomb didn't necessarily see it coming either, though he knew there was plenty of talent there.

"Last year, Sebastian wasn't strong enough to really stand out yet," Holcomb said. "But I knew he was loaded with talent. And even now, he hasn't even come close to reaching the potential he has."

His accomplishments recently suggest that Bari is at least inching toward his potential. A gymnast from the ages of 4 until 12, Bari is now fine tuning his running game all the time. His best performance came two weeks ago in the Rochester All-City Meet when he ran a personal-record 10.76 in the 100.

Bari had been gunning for something like that for weeks, previously feeling stuck in the 10.9 range.

To do it that day, though, provided another in what's been a series of surprises for him, most of them pleasant.

"Before the meet that day, I wasn't feeling too great," Bari said. "It was a race I felt like I just had to get over with."

He did, in a 10.76 hurry.

Now, the postseason is upon Bari and his excitement level and focus is at its highest. He hopes to reach state in the 100 and 200, and will get that chance when he runs in the Section 1, Class 3A meet Thursday and Saturday at Lakeville South.

He also has a great shot at making it to state in the 4x100 relay, where he is joined by senior Carter Holcomb and juniors Logan Rathke and Joseph Boguslawski. That foursome owns a time of 42.0 that is second-best in Class 3A and a school record.