Mayo drops two close games in Section 1-4A baseball to see season come to an abrupt end

Jun. 1—DUNDAS, Minn. — Mayo just couldn't make the big defensive play or get the clutch hit when it needed to on Saturday in Section 1, Class 4A baseball and as a result the Spartans saw their season come to an abrupt end.

Mayo entered the day unbeaten in section play but suffered close losses to New Prague in the semifinals and Farmington in the elimination bracket to end the season in frustrating fashion again.

"In each of these games it came down to a hit or a ball in play and unfortunately for us we were on the wrong end of it," Mayo coach Senne said. "And that's what always stinks. For the past four years it seems we were always on the wrong end of things the last few games."

The fourth-seeded Spartans held a narrow 1-0 lead against No. 2 New Prague the entire way and were just one out away from advancing to the championship game but they weren't able to close out the Trojans.

New Prague scored with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a throwing error to tie the game at 1-1 and then used another throwing error to set up the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as the Trojans rallied for a 2-1 victory.

Mayo nearly had the game won. With two outs in the seventh, a Trojans runner was caught off third and he raced toward home but a wild throw allowed the tying run to score.

"The play they tied the game on, we make the right play and we just didn't execute it," Senne said.

Mayo just missed scoring in the top of the seventh to extend its lead, but had a runner throw out at home after an infield error.

"We didn't come out hitting the ball like we usually do," Senne said. "We left a lot of runners on base and had a lot of chances."

In the eighth inning, a New Prague runner attempted to go from second to third on a grounder and would have been out, but the throw hit the runner. Michael Beckius followed with a sacrifice fly to win the game.

"It was tough," Mayo sophomore Isaac Peterson said. "We put in all the work and just kind of lost it at the end. That's how it goes."

Peterson, who was the hard-luck loser for Mayo in the opener, started the season on the junior varsity. He allowed two unearned runs on just four hits in the loss to New Prague.

"It was probably my best outing of the year," said the 6-foot-4 Peterson. "It was nice to go out and have a nice little outing. I think my catcher (Jack Ryan) gave me good frames."

"Isaac pitched a heck of a game," Senne said. "Nothing phases him. ... He's really grown and developed in his confidence."

Later in the day, Mayo suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Farmington. The Spartans had just four hits in each game and their lone run came in the first inning of the first game when Mikey Johnson hit an RBI single.

Mayo pitchers Ethan LaBrash and Max Thorson combined to limit Farmington to two runs on just four hits in the elimination game. Conner Hennen's two-run single in the fourth inning was the difference in the game as the Mayo offense came up empty.

Thorson came on with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth and he got the next three hitters without allowing a run.

Mayo had runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but Brandon Lund got the next hitter to end the game and complete his four-hit shutout.

"We just kind of went as far as our hitting took us this year," Senne said.

"It's always tough to say goodbye to the seniors," he added. "A lot of them have been here three, four years."

Mayo finishes the season 12-11.

No. 2 New Prague and No. 1 Farmington (21-3) will play in the section title game at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Dundas.

Winners bracket final

New Prague 2, Mayo 1

Mayo#100#000#00#—#1#4#3

New Prague#000#000#11#—#2#4#3

No. 4 Mayo: Carson Beavers 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Chase Gasner 2-for-4; Mickey Johnson 1-for-4, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Isaac Peterson (LP) 7 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

No. 2 New Prague: Michael Beckius 1 RBI; Henry Novak 1 R; Sam Gilles 2-for-3; Joey Friendshuh 1-for-3; Karder Schmoll 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitcher: Sam Gilles (WP) 8 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

Elimination bracket final

Farmington 2, Mayo 0

Mayo#000#000#0#—#0#4#0

Farmington #000#200#x#—#2#4#0

No. 4 Mayo: Spencer Kober 1-for-3; Chase Gasner 2-for-3; Ethan Labrash 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ethan Labrash (LP) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Max Thorson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

No. 1 Farmington: Kelin Rasmussen 1 R; Tanner Rezny 1-for-3, 1 R; Marshall Gordon 1-for-3; Connor Hennen 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Trevor Rasmussen 1-for-2. Pitcher: Brandon Lund (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

DUNDAS — Century saw its postseason run come to an end with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Farmington in the elimination bracket semifinals on Saturday.

Century, which started the season 2-10, closed with an 8-4 run, but fell short against a strong defensive Farmington team.

"Obviously the goal is to always play your best at the end of the season," Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We would have liked to have found that groove a little earlier, but to be able to get in that groove and make a nice run here was nice."

Despite always being a lower seed, it was the third time in the past four seasons that Century earned a spot in the final four of section play. This season the Panthers were the No. 7 seed in the eight-team section.

"I think that says a lot about our guys and how they can find their groove and be playing their best ball at the right time," Stellmaker said.

The Panthers weren't able to crack through against Farmington, however. Joe Baldus threw five shutout innings and he allowed just three hits. Lefty Dillon Carlson completed the shutout by allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.

Jonas Kelso had two of Century's three hits while Owen Kelly hit a double.

Stellmaker also noted the strong pitching effort by Sam Johnston. The senior allowed four earned runs, three coming in the third inning, on nine hits.

"He's come a long way because he was never a starter," Stellmaker said. "Even last summer he was a middle reliever."

Farmington finished with 10 hits and did not commit and error while making several stellar defensive plays.

"Defensively they're one of the better defensive teams, if not the best defensive team that we've seen all year," Stellmaker said. "They were better today and ran the bases really well."

Farmington 4, Century 0

Century#000#000#0#—#0#4#0

Other#103#000#x#—#4#10#1

Century: Harrison Esau 1-for-3; Owen Kelly 1-for-3 1 2B; Jonas Kelso 2-for-3. Pitchers: Harrison Esau 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Sam Johnston (LP) 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

No. 1 Farmington: Marshall Gordon 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Connor Hennen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Dalton Kesti 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Brandon Lund 2-for-3 2 RBI. Pitchers: Joe Baldus (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Dillon Carlson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.