Mayo boys struggle some on first day of Class 3A state golf meet

Jun. 11—COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Mayo got off to a tough start in the Class 3A boys golf tournament at Bunker Hills with seniors Will Smith and Dylan Maday tied for 29th place overall but its four others between 60th and 87th place.

Smith and Maday shot 76s.

The top score of the day belonged to Edina's Roger Ohe, a 67. Two others were in the 60s, Cretin-Derham Hall's Sam Udovich (68) and Centennial's Cooper Daikawa (69).

Mayo got an 80 from Tim Sexton, an 82 from Mikkel Norby, an 88 from Will Gyarmaty and an 89 from Rees Grimsrud.

Century junior Brennan Weckwerth carded an 82, as he was tied for 82nd place. Weckwerth is making his first state appearance after missing out by just one stroke as a freshman. He shot a 74-70—144 in the recent Section 1, Class 3A tournament.

Mayo is representing southeastern Minnesota, as the Section One champion.

Edina, which was beaten out in its section tournament this year by Benilde-St. Margaret's, won last year's state title. Mayo finished fifth a year ago.

The tournament resumes Wednesday.

CLASS AAA BOYS

Team totals

Not available.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Roger Ohe (Edina) 67, 2. Sam Udovich (Cretin-Derham Hall) 68, 3. Cooper Daikawa (Centennial) 69, 4. David Tripp (Maple Grove) 70, Jacob Wilson (Mahtomedi) 70, 6. Jack Holtz (Alexandria) 71, Andrew Ballou (Chanhassen) 71, 8. Wyatt Holmes (Rosemount) 72, Bennett Olsen (Alxandria) 72, 10. Lucas Arntsen (Chanhassen) 73, Råder Haskins (Waconia) 73, Cale Thompson (Farmington) 73, Patrick Hastings (Benilde-St. Margaret's) 73, Zach Johnson (Maple Grove) 73, Riley Baisch (Waconia) 73,

29. Will Smith (Mayo) 76, Dylan Maday (Mayo) 76, 60. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 80, 68. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 82, Brennan Weckwerth (Century) 82, 84. Will Gyarmaty (Mayo) 88, 87. Rees Grimsrud (Mayo) 89.

Austin freshman Ailani Thiravong shot a solid 80 on the first day of the Class 3A state girls golf meet at Bunker Hills, putting her in 25th place.

The main storyline, though, was what Owatonna's Carmen Jirele did. Just a sophomore and not ranked among the state's top 10 golfers, Jirele carded a 69 Tuesday to put her in first place in an event that will conclude Wednesday.

In second place is Wayzata's Saachi Deshmukh, Maple Grove's Amelia Morton and Lakeville South's Jovie Ordal, all with 71s.

Maple Grove, the defending state champion, leads the team portion with a 305 total. Wayzata is in second with 306.

CLASS AAA GIRLS

Team totals

1. Maple Grove 305, 2. Wayzata 306, 3. Minnetonka 326, 4, Alexandria 346, 5. Northfield 349, 6. East Ridge 353, 7. Mahtomedi 355, 8. Elk River 362.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Carmen Jirele (Owatonna) 69, 2. Saachi Deshmukh (Wazyata) 71, Amelia Morton (Maple Grove) 71, Jovie Ordal (Lakeville South) 71, 5. McKenna Hogan (Maple Grove) 73, 6. Lauren Chambs (Wayzata) 74, Reese McCauley (Simley) 74, 8. Avery Nelson (Chaska) 75, Briana Simek (Two Rivers) 75, 10. Lily Vincelli (Cretin-Derham Hall) 76, Abigail Labrador (St. Michael-Albertville) 76, Ava Hanneman (Orono) 76, Sophia Karsnia (Brainerd) 76.

25. Ailani Thiravong (Austin) 80.