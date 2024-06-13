Mayo boys golf team settles for seventh place at state tournament

Jun. 12—COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Mayo boys golf team finished with a two-day 640 total Wednesday in the Class 3A tournament at Bunker Hills, landing it seventh overall.

The Spartans began the day in seventh place after struggling some Tuesday in the opening round. And then they stayed there after scoring a 326 on Day 2.

Benilde-St. Margaret's, which knocked off defending state champion Edina in its section tournament, finished as state champion. Its score Wednesday was a 296 as it finished with a 596 total overall.

Waconia was second with a 298-299-=597.

The individual state champion was Edina's Torger Ohe with a two-day 135. He carded a 68 Wednesday. Centennial's Cooper Daikawa was second with a 69-69—138. Cretin-Derham Hall's Sam Udovich was third (68-72—140).

Mayo, which finished fifth at state a year ago, was led in the tournament by Tim Sexton. The junior hit an 80 Tuesday and an 81 Wednesday for a 161 total. That left him in 63rd place overall. Will Smith shot a 76-85—161, Rees Grimsrud an 89-78—167, Mikkel Norby an 82-88—170 and Will Gyarmaty an 88-88—176.

Sexton (junior) and Gyamaty (sophomore) are the only non-seniors on the team.

Rochester's top individual at state was Century sophomore Brenna Weckwerth. He went 82-74 for a 156 for 40th overall.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Team totals

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's 300-296—596, 2. Waconia 298-299—597, 3. Maple Grove 294-305—599, 4. Rosemount 297-303—600, 5. Alexandria 299-305—604, 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 307-302-609, 7. Mayo 314-326—640, 8. Elk River 320-325—645.

Top 10 and Rochester golfers

1. Torger Ohe (Edina) 67-68—135, 2. Cooper Daikawa (Centennial) 69-69—138, 3. Sam Udovich (Cretin-DH) 68-72—140, 4. Jacob Wilson (Mahtomedi) 70-70—140, 5. Jake Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 74-69—143, Chase Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 75-68—143, 7. Riley Baisch (Waconia) 145, Patrick Hastings (Benilde-SM) 73-72—145,9. Jack Holtz (Alexandria) 71-75—146, 10. Davis Tripp (Maple Grove) 70-77—147.

40. Brennan Weckwerth (Century) 156, 49. Dylan Maday (Mayo) 76-82—158, 63. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 80-81—161, Will Smith (Mayo) 76-85—161, 78. Rees Grimsrud (Mayo) 89-78—167, 81. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 82-88—170, 88. Will Gyarmaty (Mayo) 88-88—176.

Owatonna sophomore Carmen Jirele went from relative obscurity to the Class 3A girls golf tournament champion at Bunker Hills.

Jirele, not ranked among the top 10 in the state prior to the meet, led after the first round Tuesday and then led when the meet was done Wednesday. That made her a champion, the sophomore having carded a two-day 69-73—142. That was one stroke better than Maple Grove's Amelia Morton (71-72—143).

The end of May, Jirele finished as the Section One, Class 3A winner with a 73-79—152 to beat runner-up Josie Ordal of Lakeville South by four shots. Ordal landed tied for fifth in the state meet with a 71-77—148.

Austin freshman Ailani Thiravong finished 34th at the state meet Wednesday with an 80-83—163.

The team champion was Maple Grove. It scored a two-day 305-306—611. Wayzata was next with a 306-320—626. Section One champion Northfield finished fifth with a 349-338—687.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Team totals

1. Maple Grove 305-306—611, 2. Wayzata 306-320—626, 3. Minnetonka 326-342—650, 4. Alexandria 346-336—682, 5. Northfield 349-338—687, 6. East Ridge 353-339—692, 7. Elk River 362-336—698, 8. Mahtomedi 355-350—705.

Top 10 and Rochester-area golfers

1. Carmen Jirele (Owatonna) 69-73—142, 2. Amelia Morton (Maple Grove) 71-72—143, 3. Reese McCauley (Smiley) 74-71—145, 4. Ava Hanneman (Orono) 76-69—145, 5. Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 71-77—148, Jovie Ordal (Lakeville South) 71-77—148, 7. Avery Nelson (Chaska) 75-74—149, McKenna Hogan (Maple Grove) 73-76—149, 9. Briana Simek (Two Rivers) 75-76—151, Abigail Labrador (St. Michael-Albertville) 76-75—151.

34. Ailani Thiravong (Austin) 80-83—163.