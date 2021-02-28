Mayland has its new highest KenPom ranking after fifth straight victory

Mayland has its new highest KenPom ranking after another big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the most troublesome patterns for Maryland basketball under Mark Turgeon over the years has been a steady decline in play heading into March.

Many of Turgeon's best teams have peaked in mid-January, only to fall under a February swoon and ultimately disappoint in the postseason, both in the Big Ten Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament. But while the jury is still out for how this iteration of the Terps will perform in March Madness, one thing is indisputably clear: Maryland is peaking at the exact right time.

The Terps blew out Michigan State 73-55 on Sunday afternoon for their fifth straight victory, finally reaching a .500 record in the nation's best conference. This was a Spartans team that earned multiple wins over top-five teams in the entire country just this past week alone so they too were playing at a high level.

But Maryland still won with ease thanks to another strong team effort, jumping out to an 11-0 lead and never looking back. Six of their first seven shots were made by different players, and once again four players reached double figures in scoring.

The team defense was stifling, continuing a recent trend of dominance on that side of the court. Maryland has been the 37th-most efficient defense in the country all season long according to Bart Torvik's rankings, but since January 23 they've been the seventh-best defense and 11th-best overall team. That's more than a month's worth of games to go off of, and Maryland has been playing at an elite level the whole way.

While the defense is spearheaded by senior leader and next-level tough guy Darryl Morsell, the offense has found its success thanks to two key guards: Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins. Maryland has played 10 games since the switch flipped on January 23 - Ayala has led the team in scoring in five of those games, and Wiggins has led in the other five.

On Sunday it was Ayala once again, as the junior point guard scored 22 points thanks to a 13/13 performance at the free throw line. Turgeon was effusive in his praise for the veteran.

"Eric Ayala was his best all-around game since he’s been here," Turgeon said. "He guarded, boxed out, made shots, ran the team, scored, made free-throws...he was terrific."

The Terps are now 26th in KenPom's rankings after Sunday's dominant victory, their highest rating this season. If they finish there, it will be the fourth-highest a Turgeon team has ever done at Maryland, and considering how well they're playing right now, it seems likely they can finish even higher than that.

Maryland has a favorable finishing schedule with a road game at Northwestern and a home game against Penn State. With the way they are playing right now, there's no reason for Terps fans to expect anything less than two more wins and a seven-game winning streak heading into postseason play.

That's not a sentence anybody in Maryland expected to read six weeks ago, but the turnaround is real. And while Turgeon struggled to build out the roster he wanted in the offseason, it's hard to argue against this season as the best on-court coaching job of his career. Not only has he pushed all the right buttons with this group of players, but he's also helped lead one of the few teams in college basketball not to lose any games as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Terps aren't patting themselves on the back just yet. All their hot streak has done is put the squad in a position where they can start to really change narratives in March, something they're not shying away from.

If the Terps do find success in the postseason - avoiding having to match up with any great big men would go a long way toward that - it will come as a major surprise to anybody who only watched the team in December and January and saw their roster losses from last season.

But in reality, it will be business as usual for a team that is gelling at the most important time of the year. See you in March, indeed.