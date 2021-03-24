Mayhew to Sponsor NASCAR Whelen Modified Tours Pole Award for the 2021 Season

This will be the third year in a row that Mayhew will sponsor this award bestowed to the driver and crew chief, who have the fastest qualifying time

TURNERS FALLS, MA — Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces sponsorship of NASCAR‘s Whelen Modified Tour‘s Pole Award for the 2021 season, which begins on Saturday, April 8th at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia. This will be Mayhew‘s third year in a row sponsoring the Pole Award which recognizes the qualifying round‘s winning driver and crew chief, bringing the spotlight to the crew behind the driver‘s success. This sponsorship awards the winning driver a one-thousand-dollar check and the crew chief of the winning driver a Mayhew Dominator® heavy-duty curved pry bar, dubbed ‘The Big Stick‘ at 13 lbs. and 54”, that allows for the ability to deliver tremendous force.

This year is the 37th season of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Mayhew‘s fifth consecutive year sponsoring the Whelen Modified Tour six-time champion driver, Doug Coby, now in his second year racing as owner and driver of the Doug Coby Racing team. Overall, this will be Mayhew‘s sixth season as a sponsor in the racing arena as part of a larger marketing strategy to elevate their brand awareness within the racing community-at-large. Sponsoring the Pole Award and bestowing the winning crew chief with a prized Mayhew tool quite literally allows Mayhew Tools to get their premium tools into the hands of those who use them daily.

“We are excited and proud to be in a position to once again sponsor the Pole Award in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour series,” commented John Lawless, President, Mayhew Tools. “This sponsorship allows us the opportunity, to quite literally, be in the hands of the best in the trade and with our recent acquisition of Bestway Tools, we also have the opportunity to expand upon the premium hand tools we are able to offer to the racing community at-large.”

The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will consist of 14 races as it visits a mix of tracks from traditional speedways to inaugural venues spanning from Maine to Virginia. The complete NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season schedule is:

April 8 Martinsville Speedway, Virginia April 25 Stafford Motor Speedway, Connecticut May 15 Riverhead Raceway, New York May 29 Jennerstown Speedway, Pennsylvania June 12 Oswego Speedway, New York June 19 Riverhead Raceway, New York July 17 New Hampshire Motor Speedway, New Hampshire July 31 Lancaster National Speedway, New York August 6 Stafford Motor Speedway, Connecticut August 21 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Maine September 4 Oswego Speedway, New York September 10 Richmond Raceway, Virginia September 18 Riverhead Raceway, New York September 25 Stafford Motor Speedway, Connecticut

In addition to sponsoring the Pole award and the Doug Coby Racing team, Mayhew will enter its second year as sponsor to the SGB Racing team. In an expanded capacity Mayhew will be supporting the teams‘ riders in all 2021 Pro Motocross Nationals, and in a few select rounds of the 2021 AMA Supercross.

For more information on Mayhew Tools, visit mayhew.com.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872-0037.