Mayfield's Ty Jackson caps banner campaign with hurdles double during Division I state track and field Day 2

Jun. 1—DAYTON — Prior to stepping onto the podium June 1 during the Division I state track and field meet, Ty Jackson took off his spikes and walked up barefoot.

Sure, it was because the Mayfield senior's feet were feeling it after two hurdles finals at state.

But symbolically, it was also because he wore them down with how both his finals on Day 2 wound up being.

And given where they led, Jackson and the Wildcats can bronze those spikes. Because he and that pair of spikes belong in school lore for all time now.

Jackson notched a hurdles double, capturing the D-I 110-meter hurdles crown with a time of 13.89 seconds, then returning later in the afternoon with an unforgiving wind to take home the 300 hurdles title as well in 36.74.

On the podium, Jackson raised his fists a la a championship fighter. This weekend, he is the champion of Ohio, after a confident last-hurdle attack in 3s got him double gold.

"I knew if I came off the curve with everybody, I knew I was going to win," Jackson said. "Because based off how I'm able to close. Just an amazing season to be honest."

That wind was not fun, as noted especially in 3s.

Jackson has studied the topic, about how he can be better when conditions such as those present themselves, and found an interesting parallel to how he could approach it as a hurdler.

"When I'm running the 110s, I have to lean forward more so I can — like you know how like a bullet goes through the wind?" Jackson said. "Something I looked up, you can use the same dynamics in running. Keep a forward lean, and you can pierce through the wind."

The 110 hurdles title is the first for Mayfield in a boys 110 or 120 hurdles state final since Robert Summers' Class B title in 120 hurdles in 1949. His second crown of the day in 3s gave the Wildcats' boys six as a program in all events — and two in an hour thanks to the magic of Jackson ... not to mention those magical spikes.

"My start (in 110s) was a little bad, but I just knew that my in-between was good," Jackson said. "So I knew I would be OK.

"Trust in God and keep working. That's all you can do. Just keep working, no matter if you have the genetics, no matter if you are 5-5 or 5-4. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

Chardon's Rae Kawalec netted a runner-up in 3,200 with a brilliantly executed 10:37.38.

In a front pack of four yet out on her own to some extent with pack materialization, Kawalec's pace was smart throughout.

"I definitely knew that I wanted to stay in the front, and at first, I kind of got boxed in a little bit," Kawalec said. "I kind of freaked out. I was like, 'Oh no.' Then I was like, 'You know what? I just need to trust myself.' Then I kind of worked my way up — stay here, work off of them for a while. And then when I felt ready, I just went.

"I just need to be confident. I kind of haven't set myself up (with training prior to state week) for the perfect race yet. And I was like, 'I just have to do it. This was it.' I've got to leave it all out there. I couldn't doubt myself or hold anything back."

Kawalec sensed her moment and hammered the gun lap to push into second, the Hilltoppers' highest finish all-time in girls 3,200 and first in the top four at state since 1986.

"I felt really good. I felt really strong (on the gun lap)," Kawalec said. "So I've got to go. This is it. I didn't want to regret anything.

"This is definitely special. At the beginning of this year, I didn't actually think I would make it here. So I've got to thank God, thank my coaches, my parents, my teammates. They're all the reason I got here."

Speaking of brilliance, Chardon's Karl Dietz concluded his brilliant tenure in the heart of Geauga County with a third in 400 in 46.87 and anchoring the Hilltoppers' fifth-place 4×4 that went 3:19.67.

"It was pretty messy out there (in 4×4)," Dietz said. "It was a little bit windy earlier today. But once we hit 5 p.m., it just started whipping up. So yeah, I can't be mad at the time, a PR, and running into, what, a minus-4 wind or something crazy? I can't be mad about that."

A year after claiming the D-I state title in open 4 with a 47.30, Dietz dug down to drop .43 in the state final year over year. But Elyria's Mateo Medina delivered a scintillating performance to go 45.88 and secure gold.

"Without that wind on the final straightaway, I think he had (Chris Nelloms' state record 45.59), to be honest with you," Dietz said of Medina. "Or at least it would have been really, really close. My only frustration there was that it wasn't the race I imagined it to be. I know how good he is. I don't know — I at least wanted to give him a race.

"Obviously I go in wanting to win, and that's what I visualize and prepare for. But my only frustration looking back on that, he's a great athlete. He beat me. And he's a great guy. But I wish I could have given him more of a race."

It marks the third state top four of Dietz's career in the event, and he is one of two News-Herald coverage area boys open 4 runners all-time to be a four-time state qualifier along with Euclid legend Robert Smith.

"Never chase a number," Dietz said when asked his advice for younger Chardon runners seeking to emulate him. "And remember you got into this because you love it. Train with passion. Train with joy. Run with passion. Run with joy."

Brush's Tyrell Cloud recorded a pair of thirds with a 14.28 in 110s and a 37.21 in 3s.

Brush's Antonio Heath took fourth in shot put with a 58-6, the Arcs' first boys shot put state top four since 2001.

