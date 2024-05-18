Mayfield's Jackson aims for all time, Chardon boys reign in Division I Mentor District track and field

May 17—Ty Jackson is fond of displaying a "big dog" mentality when the lights shine the brightest.

The Mayfield senior's ferocity in his signature 110-meter hurdles May 17 during Day 2 of the Division I Mentor District not only showed how evident that bark was, is and can be — it showed it for the ages.

Jackson broke the all-time News-Herald coverage area record in 110 hurdles with a time of 13.63 seconds, surpassing the previous standard of 13.70 set by Riverside's Russ Pernus en route to his D-I state title in the event in 1991.

"It's very special to me," Jackson said. "Because of all the years that I either got hurt or wasn't able to run. So it felt really good to be able to come out here and show out."

Embroiled in another round with his fellow coverage-area stalwart and neighborhood rival Tyrell Cloud of Brush, Jackson locked in and was smooth on his middle hurdles as Cloud put up a commendable fight, second in 13.78.

2024 area track and field regional qualifiers list

Jackson hit for a 13.82 in the regular season and had a 13.76 in prelims on Day 1.

In turn, it felt like Jackson could have something special in store in primetime on Day 2.

Did he ever deliver.

"I just made sure I was relaxed through the race," Jackson said. "And I feel like for me, each race I'm going to take it out the bank each time and drop it lower and lower. Because if you watched, when I crossed the last hurdle, I just trotted over the line. So I just feel like me and Tyrell are going to take over the whole state.

"I feel like (Cloud's presence) is big. Me and him are really good friends. I just feel like, without him, I probably wouldn't be where I am today."

The scary part? As he alluded, Jackson could have even better in him the next two weekends at the D-I Austintown-Fitch Regional and at state, with that trademark big-dog mentality he puts on display.

Chardon made some history of its own in its rich lineage, capturing the boys team title with 116.5 points with a banner across-the-facility performance. The Hilltoppers got a distance double from Taman Chokshi in 1,600 and 3,200 and an open 4 win from reigning D-I state champion Karl Dietz.

Chokshi went 4:17.58 in a deep mile field to take down the district record there, and his second-half amid two-mile could not have been more relentless en route to a 9:29.43.

For Dietz, the team title felt like a culmination in more ways than merely hardware for the program, one that the affable and cerebral senior appreciates beyond the performance aspect.

"Incredibly special," Dietz said. "We're not a big school by any means, at least in my mind. It's pretty magical when things come together like that. It's a group of guys — you see how hard they work every day. You see how much heart and soul goes into the process. Just finally seeing things come to fruition, not just for one person but for the whole team, it's pretty cool.

"Taman is one of the hardest-working guys I have ever seen. Just seeing those years of frustration and injury for him, seeing how bad he wanted it and how tenacious he was and pushing through that and overcoming those injury struggles, it's amazing to see him running. It really is. It's awesome. I love Taman."

Dietz was in his usual stellar form on open 4, nailing down a 47.25 in a high-caliber field for his third career district championship in the event.

"It's nice," Dietz said. "I always feel like I come together late when it comes to times like that, and so being able to come out here and run a fairly good race — I think I could have executed some things a little bit better. I think that's always how I'm going to look at things. I definitely think I can run that curve a little bit harder. But still being able to run that time, I'm happy."

The Hilltoppers' 4x4, with Dietz anchoring, also took a hot final there with an electric 3:21.28 that was brilliant 1-through-4 from Matthew Sopchak, Caleb Hewitt and Jacob Nieset into Dietz.

In perhaps the best final of the night — and that's saying something given how strong this D-I district Day 2 was — Riverside's John Young continued his statement of a senior campaign with a tight open 8 victory in 1:55.52. Young's laudable and rapid ascent will be profiled in a separate story in the coming days.

Euclid's Lamonte Hamelin secured a sprint double, turning in a smooth 21.76 in open 2 and a 10.75 in open 1. The returning D-I 100 state qualifier has been dialed in all spring, pacing the coverage area in the regular season in both sprints.

"Big," Hamelin said of his open 2's importance. "Last year at district, I didn't really get it. I was short. But this time, I'm ready for regional, ready for state and all that.

"I've really improved on my blocks on my 200. Tilt on the blocks. My curve work. Finishing and that slingshot on that last 50. That work — attacking, attacking, attacking and working hard at the weight room. That meant everything."

Brush's Antonio Heath might have had the most memorable story coming out of Mentor. The senior, who captured shot put with a best effort of 56-9, uncorked his second throw of prelims after a 55 to start — and the unlikeliest of events transpired.

The shot bounced on the gravel, out of the back of the competition area, through a gap in an adjacent fence, rolled down a hill and into a nearby retention pond. Longtime Arcs videographer Joe Repice, amid fears the implement was lost for good, grabbed a rake from a meet worker and fished the shot put out of the water so Heath could continue in the competition.

Cloud was brilliant amid a first in 3s with a 37.84, fending off Jackson in a bout that should have more great rounds in store.

Other News-Herald coverage area individual-event district champions crowned on Day 2 at Mentor were Chardon's Jillian Morrison (discus) and Rae Kawalec (1,600 and 3,200), Riverside's Gigi DeMarco (pole vault), University's Justin Belcher (high jump) and Euclid's Eve Clark (100 and 200).

