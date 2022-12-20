Mayfield after Week 14 loss: 'We'll be frustrated at how close we were'

The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good with a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight ''Monday Night Football'' start.