Mayfield after Week 14 loss: 'We'll be frustrated at how close we were'
The Rams suffered a 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night and we have six immediate takeaways from the game.
The Rams didn't come away with a win over the Packers, but a handful of players stood out as bright spots
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good with a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight ''Monday Night Football'' start.
Recapping the Packers' 24-12 win over the Rams in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Everything went right for under bettors in the final quarter of Monday night's game.
