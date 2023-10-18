Mayfield vs. South boys soccer: Brandon Escobar free kick advances Wildcats in 3-2 extra-time thriller

Oct. 17—The lads — as Coach Sean McNamara's Mayfield boys side is termed each fall — have endured a great deal in 2023.

Coming into a Division I sectional semifinal Oct. 17 at South, the Wildcats had just four wins on the season and were on a 1-6-1 stretch since Sept. 12.

There have likely been times at which Mayfield as a side has wondered if anything could go right.

Oct. 17, it did and then some — and the postmatch exultation made clear it meant a great deal for a side that has endured a great deal.

Brandon Escobar's free kick with 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in double overtime propelled the Wildcats to a 3-2 victory over a fellow Western Reserve Conference side in the Rebels.

"I am really proud of this team," Escobar said. "Although we didn't have the season that we hoped for, I really enjoyed the second half of the season. We really fought hard. We trained well these last few practices, and I'm just happy we fought hard in this game. We just put all we can on the field."

Mayfield (5-8-3) will have a tall order Oct. 21 as it will head to North Canton Hoover, but that can wait at least temporarily after a thriller in extra time.

The Wildcats have had some rough match days amid that 1-6-1 stretch, particularly a Sept. 14 setback at University. So the resilience McNamara saw from the lads on this occasion spoke volumes.

"All season long, we have worked on our fitness, and we don't have a very deep squad," McNamara said. "We probably use 13 players, 14 players tops. But the go-to lads were just fantastic today.

"We've struggled to score this season and defensively. We've had to change our tactics."

And they found a way just the same. Locked in a 2-2 match approaching the possibility of a shootout in the 103rd minute, Mayfield won a free kick on the right flank.

In a match that seemingly would be decided on the counter or a restart, it proved to be the latter.

Escobar put nice weight on a righty lofter upper-90 for the match-winner, sprinting toward his touchline to celebrate. It was his fifth goal of 2023 and 13th of a high school career that started at Brush before transferring to Mayfield as a junior.

"As soon as I was in position to hit that free kick, I had a feeling that I was going to score that," Escobar said. "I was really hoping with three minutes left on the clock that I was scoring that and sending my team through to the next round.

"As soon as I hit that, I looked up. It went over the wall, and I had a feeling it was going to go in."

The sides played to a 2-2 stalemate through regulation.

Max Semenov opened the Mayfield account in the 12th minute, playing a pacey touch to his right footed and doing well upper-90.

⚽️ Mayfield 1-0

The Rebels (5-11-2) grabbed an equalizer in the 17th on Connor Heramb's penalty kick, after a foul in the box when a Wildcats' defensive-third backpass went awry.

Semenov gave his side the lead once again at 2-1 in the 57th on a slick near-post header off Jayden Burkey service from the touchline on the left flank. The sophomore striker came into the match with three goals on the season, but netted a brace in his side's most important match to date.

South equalized again courtesy of Joris Boeman in the 59th. The Rebels' multi-sport stalwart got in a place for a header after a flick-on header into the box.

⚽️ South equalizer through Joris Boeman 59th min

Semenov had a decent look for a hat trick on a half-touch in the 91st minute, but was turned away by Rebels goalkeeper Ben Wynn.

The save of the match came a little more than a minute into double OT. Heramb got a good crack on an upper-90 strike from distance, but Wildcats keeper Micah Linn made an outstanding tip save to keep the match level.

"Man, I thought he scored," Escobar said. "I had my hands on my head, like, 'Oh no, he scored.' But thankfully, Micah is a really great keeper. A fingertip save, that might have been one of the best saves I've ever seen in my life."

Added McNamara: "I thought it was going in. He went with his high hand. It was a good save. Pushed it right over. Micah did very well. The whole team did very well."

Then Escobar sent the visitors home enthralled.

South coach Rick DiBacco lauded his side's tenacity in a campaign during which it featured a new-look 11 and battled to the end.

"I'm very proud," DiBacco said. "I know we're a good team. Most of our games, we've played good and well. We didn't get the wins we could have and should have, but we're a good team. It's a tough task to beat a Coach Mac-coached team. They're always skilled players, and they play very well as a team.

"The effort my guys gave in every game this year, I couldn't be more proud of them."

It's been a long year for the lads, but the memory of this evening will last and last.

"It's just a memory that will stay in touch with me, the coaches, the players on the field as well," Escobar said. "And for the families that were there."

