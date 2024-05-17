Mayfield vs. Massillon baseball: Wildcats keep rolling in 10-0 victory

May 16—Mayfield's offense has turned it up since Holden Cope returned to the lineup, and that trend continued against Massillon Washington in a Division I second-round contest on May 16.

Cope walked to the plate with confidence etched on his face in the second inning, and he pile-drove the first pitch he saw for a trio of Wildcats runs that pushed the game out of reach.

The Wildcats continued to push runs in at a steady clip for a 10-0 victory. Mayfield will face Walsh Jesuit in a district semifinal at 2 p.m., May 21 at Thurmon Munson Stadium in Canton.

After the side was retired in order in the first inning, the Wildcats' bats came to life in the second. It started with an Ethan Claflin single and a steal of second.

Bo Lewis drove him in on a single to right, then Joey Barch drew a walk and JD Sega moved them over with a single. Preston Brown added a run on a bases-loaded walk and Rocco Monastero had a sacrifice fly for the third run.

Danny D'Agostino reloaded the bases for Cope with a single. He sent a shot straight up the gut of the infield for a bases-clearing double.

"I had a lot of comfort in having runners on," Cope said. "I just knew I needed a hard hit and came up with confidence knowing if I put the ball in play, good things will happen for us. I saw the first pitch fastball and took it for a ride."

Now pitching with a lead, Monastero went to work. He finished the contest giving up only three hits and a trio of strikeouts.

The senior worked his way out of a few jams. In the first three innings, Massillon had runners on base and had a pair in scoring position in the third.

Monastero battled back to get out of those situations unscathed, exemplified with a strikeout in the third after a long battle with a full count.

"When it comes to those moments, I know I need to just trust in the work that I've put in and in the defense behind me," Monastero said. "If I throw strikes, I have all the confidence in the world that the defense behind me is going to make plays. In situations like that, Preston knocked a ground ball down and helped us turn two, we've had that defense all season."

The Wildcats' bats continued to provide support for their starter. Cope drove in another run with a single in the bottom of the third.

Barch, Brown and D'Agostino all added runs in the bottom of the fourth with singles as well.

Coach Darren Rapposelli has been pleased with the showing from the bats as the season progressed. Three of the Wildcats' early season losses were by one run.

Since that point, Rapposelli has seen the confidence and looseness at the plate grow for the WRC champions.

"Getting Holden back was huge," Rapposelli said. "He gets RBIs every single game. When we had the stretch of trying to win the conference championship, we had 51 hits in four games. That really helped us find our groove and build our confidence. When we have the right guy on the mound, aren't walking guys and not giving them freebies, we're going to swing it and put pressure on the other team. That's what we're going to continue to do."

Cope is also pleased with his teammates' growth at the plate. Since coming back from an injury, Cope has hit .480 and is tied for the team lead for RBI with 19.

He's happy to see the relaxed approach at the plate has translated to the entire team.

"I knew that the team was going to come around after our slow start," Cope said. "I knew that I needed to step up with a lot of expectations and my coaches just talked me up a lot. They instilled confidence in me and I was comfortable going into the field when I did get to return."

THE SCORE

Mayfield 10, Massillon 0