Mayfield has informed the Browns he’d like to be Indy bound

The Cleveland Browns are in the process of acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Not only is the team giving up five picks (and getting one back in return) but they are also giving an enormous contract to the quarterback as a part of the process.

The twists and turns this week at quarterback for the Browns have been stronger than some of the switchbacks located in the neighboring West Virginia mountains.

Following the news of Watson coming to Cleveland, we learned that Mayfield had informed the Browns that he would like to be traded to Indianapolis:

Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he'd prefer to be traded to the Colts, per sources. Earlier this week, prior to Mayfield's trade request, the Browns said they'd work with him on a trade. We'll see if they'll accommodate such a move to the AFC, though. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2022

The Colts were expected to be in the market for Matt Ryan had Watson chosen to accept a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. After trading Carson Wentz, Indianapolis lacks a starting-caliber quarterback for a good roster worthy of competing for a playoff spot in the AFC.

It is unknown if the Colts are interested in the Browns former top overall pick at this time.

The Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers could have interest with Seattle reportedly discussing the possibility as of Thursday.