Mayfield grad Julian Hicks signs with Green Bay Packers

Apr. 29—Julian Hicks has taken a long road — with many stops — during his college career but the payoff came this past weekend for the Mayfield High graduate.

Following the conclusion of the three-day NFL Draft on April 27, Hicks reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Hicks — who's 6-foot-2, 201 pounds — joins Andy Isabella as the second wide receiver from Mayfield in recent years to sign with an NFL team. Isabella was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Hicks will arrive for Green Bay minicamps as a wide receiver with plenty of size and playmaking ability. The Packers have yet to announce their rookie minicamp dates but the NFL has given teams the timeframe of May 3-6 or May 10-13 to officially hold their rookie session. Hicks has reportedly received an official invite to Green Bay's minicamp.

Hicks — a 2018 Mayfield graduate — originally began his college career at Central Michigan. He later transferred to the University of Akron and then made another stop at FCS Albany, where he finished his college career.

At Albany, Hicks made an impact, especially during his final season in 2023 as a graduate player.

In 15 games, he had 50 receptions for 820 and 11 touchdowns during Albany's run to the FCS national semifinals. Albany finished last season 11-4 — including a victory at No. 4-ranked Idaho in a national quarterfinal playoff game. Hicks led his team in receiving (five catches, 61 yards) in the win at Idaho.

Hicks played two seasons at Albany and averaged 15.8 yards per reception and had 17 touchdowns in 23 games. He totaled 72 career receptions and 1,139 yards.

In 2023, his best games were in back-to-back games against New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Against New Hampshire, he had four catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, then followed that game with seven receptions and 188 yards and two TDs vs. Rhode Island. Hicks scored on TD receptions of 75 and 85 yards in those games. He also had a game against Monmouth with a season-best three TDs.

During Hicks' two seasons at Central Michigan (2018) and Akron (2019), he had a combined 48 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

At Mayfield, Hicks was a standout in football, basketball and track and field. As a senior in the fall of 2017, Hicks had 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Wildcats and 16 touchdowns.