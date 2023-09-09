Mayfield football: Multi-sport standout Nico Traczyk says 'I'm back' after winter battle with MRSA

Sep. 9—Sweat poured off the brow of Nico Traczyk as he toiled on a stationary bike in the Mayfield High School training facility.

It wasn't supposed to be this hard, but with his senior year ahead of him, the multi-sport standout was going to push through the pain.

For nearly two months, Traczyk battled through a grueling recovery from two surgeries to clear up a bout of MRSA on the back side of his right leg. Barely able to bend his leg, Traczyk gutted through his 1-on-1 fight with the stationary bike.

"I was on the bike for 15 minutes," he said, "and I only went like one-tenth of a mile. I couldn't bend my leg. It was terrible."

A lot has changed since the gut-check day. Traczyk is four games into his senior year of football and he has never felt better. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder is the anchor of the offensive and defensive lines for the 2-2 Mayfield football team, starting both at center and at nose tackle.

As his senior year progresses, it does so with a new appreciation for being able to walk — and play sports — after he was unable to do so for the better part of four months this past winter and spring.

"When something bad happens, you've got to get over it and press on," Traczyk said. "You have to keep working. I have goals. I want to have a good senior year in football and place at state (in wrestling).

"You have to have the mentality. You've got to be willing to put your body on the line every day to achieve your goals."

Traczyk's junior year of wrestling was cruising along with a 14-2 record and a win in the Dublin Scioto tournament when his mother noticed the back of her son's right leg didn't look right — and he was having trouble bending that knee.

A trip to the hospital revealed that Traczyk had MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) — an infection that is caused by a type of staph bacteria that's become resistant to many of the antibiotics.

Traczyk he had the first surgery to address the infection, then another "when the first surgery didn't heal right and I had to go back in for another surgery."

Traczyk thus waved good-bye to his junior year of wrestling and in turn questioned how his senior year in general would go.

"I had never missed a season before," Traczyk said. "That was rough. I really thought I could have done something at the state wrestling tournament."

Instead, he turned his attention to his senior year and August football practice. It was in April when he finally did something athletically again, working out with his younger brother, Luch, who was preparing for the junior high state wrestling tournament.

Then he ramped up his own activity, starting with the stationary bike under the supervision of head trainer Heather Fisher and then to strength training with coach Justin Murphy.

"The hardest part was just walking again," he said. "Once I did that, I was fine."

By the time football practice began, Traczyk had improved his PR in the squat to 500 pounds — up from the pre-MRSA 475. He also benches 335 and cleans 275.

"I'm back," he said.

Which is good news for the Mayfield football team.

Coach Ross Bandiera calls Traczyk "a quiet leader," but there's not much silent about his dominance on the gridiron. He is a road-grader in the Mayfield running game, and he eats up the middle of the field as a nose tackle on defense.

"He controls the center of the field," Bandiera said. "He takes up two gaps on defense. If a team is going to single-block him, he's probably going to make the tackle. He commands a double-team, which frees up guys around him to make the play.

"On offense, we are comfortable we can block 1-on-1 with him rather than use a double-team. That frees up other linemen for other blocking schemes.

"He's probably playing the best football he's every played for us right now."

Traczyk has a rather decorated lineage when it comes to athletic greatness in Mayfield. His uncles are former wrestling/football standouts Mike and Nic Piccirillo.

"My uncle Mike graduated before I was born and Uncle Nic played when I was like 3," he said. "I don't remember seeing him play. But my Papa (Angelo Piccirillo) says I remind him a lot of Uncle Mike."

Down the road, Traczyk said he plans on playing college football, with Ashland and Bowling Green on his radar at the time. But first comes the dream senior season he has worked for all his life, especially earlier this calendar year when MRSA kept him from doing even the most menial tasks — like riding a bike.

"I'm 100 percent and ready to go," he said. "I'm back."