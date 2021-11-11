Mayfield, DPJ show off, get great PFF grades in first game as top of Browns passing attack

In just his second season in the NFL, Donovan Peoples-Jones is in position to be the Cleveland Browns top outside receiver. Last year, the former sixth-round pick showed some flashes of excitement as a rookie but did not come into 2021 with high expectations. Instead, many hoped he could be a complimentary piece of the Browns offense.

In training camp, due to injuries and protecting veterans from injury, the former Michigan Wolverine was the talk of the team. Peoples-Jones was catching everything and making exciting plays. The thought of him on the field with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, along with the Cleveland tight ends and running backs, created dream scenarios.

Unfortunately, the season didn’t start how Peoples-Jones or the Browns had hoped. The receiver had only four receptions in the first four games of the season. Weeks 5 and 6 showed some of what the team was hoping for, despite losses in both games, as he combined for nine catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns.

A pregame injury in Week 7 kept him out for two games. When he returned against the Cincinnati Bengals, everything had changed. Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer a part of the team and Peoples-Jones was now the team’s top outside receiver.

The boxscore numbers were not overwhelming, two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. His other reception was a huge first down caught down the sideline.

In Kevin Stefanski’s offense, the top receiver may not have huge stat lines but he must be impactful down the field and be a threat at all levels. Looking at their grades from Pro Football Focus, Peoples-Jones and Mayfield performed quite well as the top of the team’s passing attack:

The highest-graded WRs in Week 9 before MNF pic.twitter.com/nYIyAyBGtb — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2021

One week in, Mayfield and his new top receiver work well together. Their next chance to prove it wasn’t a fluke comes against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Can they duplicate last week? Can they do even better? Time will tell.