Mayfield: 'I don't really care about' Panthers fans booing us vs. Cardinals
Quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts to the Carolina Panthers fans booing during Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Through four games, the Lions are a statistical anomaly in that they are first in points scored and total yards, but dead last in points allowed and yards allowed. That’s an indication that if Detroit’s defense were even just a little better, the club would have a better record than the 1-3 it sports right [more]
Going behind the numbers of the Packers' 27-24 win over the Patriots with contributor @Paul_Bretl.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Ravens:
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out of the team’s next game against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
From DK Metcalf's interesting trip to the locker room to Cooper Rush's winning formula, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the winners and losers from Week 4.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Bill Belichick gave a classic response when asked about the Isaiah Wynn benching
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
Patriots fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe gave an honest reflection after falling to the Packers in his NFL debut.