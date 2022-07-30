Mayfield or Darnold? Steve Smith Sr. weighs in on Panthers' QB battle

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold? NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. weighs in on who he think will prevail in his former Carolina Panthers' team's current quarterback competition. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories