Mayfield or Darnold? Steve Smith Sr. weighs in on Panthers' QB battle

Reuters Videos

STORY: Colombian superstar Shakira could face up to 8 years in prison. That's what a Spanish prosecutor is seeking over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case.The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits like "Hips Don't Lie", rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close the case earlier this week.She is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014 -- Shakira says she did not live in Spain during that time.The information revealed in a prosecutor's document, seen by Reuters, argues that Shakira did live in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and in May 2012 bought a family home in Barcelona.The document called for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros if she is found guilty. No date for a trial has been set yet. The terms of the settlement offer have not been disclosed.Shakira's representatives said she "is fully confident of her innocence" and that she considers the case "a total violation of her rights".The singer said she initially paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax office said she owed, and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.