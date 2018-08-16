Mayfield could be Browns' No. 3 quarterback

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants Aug 9, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) attempts to pass against New York Giants during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the presumed opening-day starter for the Browns.

But if Taylor suffers an early season injury, will it be No. 1 overall selection Baker Mayfield on the field in his place?

Maybe not.

Cleveland.com reported that coach Hue Jackson is considering veteran Drew Stanton as Taylor's backup.

"I've said from the beginning that I think experience is important,'' Jackson said Wednesday. "Right now, Drew still has that experience, and we'll see how that all unfolds as we go. I haven't made that choice just yet, but his veteran presence says a lot. He's played in a lot of games against a lot of teams that we are going to start off against and play against so I think that is important to definitely consider."

The Detroit Lions selected Stanton in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft from Michigan State. In his career, he has seen action with the Lions and the Arizona Cardinals and has an 11-6 record in 17 career starts.

Jackson said Stanton will play in the team's preseason game Friday against Buffalo so the coaches can watch him run the offense.

"He never played for me in a game, (offensive coordinator) Todd (Haley) or (quarterbacks coach) Kenny (Zampese),'' said Jackson. "It's important that we put him out there with his teammates and play.

"If something were to happen, we'd have to make a heck of a decision on which road we travel. ... You have to put guys in game situations, and let them play."

Mayfield has been taking the snaps with the second-team. In the team's first preseason game last week against the New York Giants, Mayfield completed 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Browns open the season Sept. 9 at home against Pittsburgh and travel to New Orleans the following week.

