Mayfield City Schools' Floor Hockey Program celebrates 50 years with original organizer

Nov. 8—In 1973, Richard Nixon was president, bell bottom jeans were just starting to be in style, and floor hockey had come to the Mayfield School District.

Phil Weinberg started the youth floor hockey program there 50 years ago because he wanted to bring a new sport that anyone could play to local kids. Now he's still at it, overseeing the program, arranging the teams based on skill and making sure kids are enjoying themselves.

He's seen children become parents, who in turn sign their kids up for the program.

Weinberg says he thinks the longevity of the program builds up the positive culture as well, which makes for a positive experience for players and the spectating parents.

"We have a few parents helping out here and there," he said. "But I like the idea of getting people to share the same philosophy and core ideas that I do.

"Winning isn't the most important thing, it's having fun and treating kids the way they want to be treated and getting to know them all," he added. "I was a teacher for many, many years and I don't get to know them the same way that I used to. But the focus is the kids. Not the parents and their egos."

Weinberg recalled back in 1973 when a local newspaper came to report on the fact that a single girl signed up for the program that was majority boys. Now, he says the numbers of girls that are part of the program has drastically increased.

"We had one girl join," Weinberg recalled. "Now, I bet ya we are at over 40 percent. That's been a major, major, change. And I'm telling ya' the girls are just as good when you put them in.

"One thing the parents love, besides the continuous action, is that when they show up at 10 o'clock, they are out of here at 11. There's no if and's or buts about it,' he added. "There's no practice other than the 10 minutes or so before the game. Kids will practice every day or every night if given the opportunity."

Jay Hoyle, an 11-year-old center and offensive player, says his favorite part of floor hockey is scoring and taking on different roles on the team.

"Offense you have to stand over here, you can't pass that line," Hoyle said while pointing at the center of the hockey court. "A center you can go almost anywhere."

He said that he started playing ice hockey after liking floor hockey so much that he wanted to continue further.

"This has helped me get through the defense," Hoyle continued. "You have to go here and there and get it in between their legs."

Kerry Williams has been bringing her kids to the program since she met Weinberg as a substitute teacher at her kids' middle school around 11 years ago. Her kids continued the league until eighth grade and says that Weinberg keeps the atmosphere fun.

"I think the good thing about it is that it's not super competitive, it's more fun," Williams said. "It's not that they don't teach the kids the skills they need but it's more feedback is the vibe.

"Most of their friends play, you know, so the kids just love it," she added. "Phil (Weinberg) is a really good guy; he just puts his heart and soul into it. He's really just in it for the kids."

Jay Trepal has been helping run the program since 1974. He said the reason he keeps coming back is because of Weinberg's dedication to the kids.

"His passion and the nature of the game is about the kids, not about adults and their egos," Trepal said. "(That) is what brings me back. It brings a lot of people back. It's about kids being able to come together and play sports."

Trepal said that he's worried about the future of the program. They have managed to gain a few coaches from the west side of Cleveland, but Trepal says he hopes to see more involvement in the younger generation so that the program can last beyond his and Weinberg's involvement.

"Get in while you can because Phil (Weinberg) isn't getting any younger," Trepal said. "At some point he's going to have to think about stepping back and someone filling his shoes, but I don't know anybody. I've done this for 49 years and I've got other things — I have a family and I'm retired. It would be nice to have younger people take over.

"He's a great guy, a great teacher. He was a mentor to me when I was teaching." Trepal added about Weinberg. "He makes sure all the kids get rotated in and get a chance to play. He's one of a kind."

Weinberg however doesn't want to take all the credit.

"I have a great team," he said. "Without all these guys, all these people, the program wouldn't exist."

In order to sign up for the next season, or to get involved, visit www.mayfieldschools.org for more information.