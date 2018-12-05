Mayfield believes OU's Riley ready for coaching jump to NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield believes Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is ready to make the jump to the NFL.

Mayfield was asked Wednesday whether he would like Riley, who will lead the Sooners against No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, to coach him in Cleveland. Mayfield acknowledged he has a strong relationship with his former coach, but he isn't going to campaign for Riley to get the Browns' job.

Mayfield believes the 35-year-old Riley has been prepared to move into the pros, but said he wouldn't be surprised if he stays at the Big 12 school ''for the next 20 years.''

The Browns fired coach Hue Jackson in October. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is serving as the team's interim coach for the remainder of the season. General manager John Dorsey is leading Cleveland's coaching search and has said Williams will get an interview.

Dorsey has attended Oklahoma's past two games.

