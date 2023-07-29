Mayer wins at Road America in dramatic fashion
Sam Mayer survives a dramatic overtime restart during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America to score his first career win.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
Cole Custer won the 26-lap race. It was scheduled for 55 laps and NASCAR used a little-known provision in its rule book to declare the race over.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
The Mercury said it would work with Griner on a timetable to return.
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The 16-year-old scored in the Spirit's 4-2 Challenge Cup win.
Ledecky won her 16th individual gold medal the the world championships in Japan.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Cardinals thought they had a walk-off homer.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence won't generate nearly as much money Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in their bout for the undisputed welterweight title as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao did in 2015, but the fight is going to be better in the ring.
Crawford has been a world champion for more than a decade, but hasn't always gotten the credit he feels is due him. But if he defeats Spence on Saturday in Las Vegas, he'll be universally recognized as the man in boxing.
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.
The USWNT has seen good ratings two matches into the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The greatest soccer player ever is now in Major League Soccer and using this blank canvas to continue painting masterpieces as only he could.