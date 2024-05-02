Mayer, Teel power Sea Dogs to 8-3 win over Fightin Phils

May 1—Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel combined for seven RBI, and the Portland Sea Dogs rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 8-3 in an Eastern League game Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs fell behind in the top of the fifth inning when Reading capitalized on wildness by Portland starter Helcris Olivarez, scoring three runs on just one hit.

UP NEXT

Reading Fightin Phils (Matt Osterburg 0-2) at Portland Sea Dogs (Hunter Dobbins 1-0)

6 p.m. Thursday

But the Sea Dogs answered quickly with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mayer sparked the rally with a two-run double, Teel followed with a two-run single, and Matthew Lugo added an RBI single.

Mayer drove in another run with a fielder's choice in the sixth, and Teel hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Blaze Jordan extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of hits.

Alex Hoppe got his first win of the season in relief, allowing one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Jacob Webb closed out the two-hitter with two hitless innings.

