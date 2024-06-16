Mayer edges Herbst in overtime to win Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa

Jun. 16—Sam Mayer's No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet had just two working tires after he crossed the finish line in first place following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

The second flat tire happened on his victory burnout. Another tire went flat after runner-up Riley Herbst bumped Mayer after the race following some hurt feelings from an incident earlier in the race.

Flat tires were a big part of the Xfinity Series race at Iowa, but Mayer overcame any challenges he faced and won his second race of the season after moving into the lead for good on lap 244.

"We struggled (Friday in practice), and the team went to work," Mayer said. "Obviously, we did pretty good overnight, making different changes on this race car.

"I feel really good. I could do another 100 laps — with a race car like this, it would be a lot of fun."

The victory in front of a sold-out crowd was Mayer's sixth of his career. He crossed the finish line 0.146 seconds in front of Herbst and won the race in overtime as the Xfinity Series returned to Iowa for the first time in five years.

Herbst's No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Toyota ended up second. He felt like Mayer abused him earlier in the race when the two drivers made contact battling for seventh on lap 121. It pushed them back to 11th and 12th, respectively.

"I like racing (Mayer), but Stage 1 or 2 he just absolutely brooms me," Herbst said. "We were racing clean for fourth, and he takes us back to 10th and then doors me down the back straightaway before the green-white-checker.

"It's just frustrating the way he wants to do that, but all in all, it was fun. I'm happy to be back on ovals. The speed is back in the 98."

Corey Heim finished a career-best third after starting 22nd following a qualifying session that was rained out.

Sammy Smith was fourth, followed by Sheldon Creed, who survived the dust-up with John Hunter Nemechek after a restart on Lap 238.

Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, Chandler Smith, Ross Chastain and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

It was an up-and-down day for Smith, who led a race-high 131 laps and claimed victories in both Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Chandler Smith restarted third to begin the final stage, but lack of short-run speed quickly dropped him to 12th, and he never recovered.

Flat tires was a major theme of the day. Mayer's Chevrolet had two flat tires at the end of the race, but Nemechek was eliminated from contention after a flat tire on lap 245 and Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love and Iowa native Brett Moffitt all had their days affected by flats.

"I'm a little disappointed we didn't do a tire test here for the Xfinity Series," Allgaier said. "You know, we've tried to not do tire tests at some of these places ... but I feel like today there's enough cars in the garage area that we probably should have.

"Goodyear does everything they can week in and week out to try to bring us a tire that's not gonna have issues, right? I mean, that's what they've done since the beginning. And I think that we just didn't give them all the tools this week, unfortunately, to do the best thing."

Mayer moved into the lead when Nemechek slammed the outside wall in Turn 4 with his left front tire down, the result of close quarters racing with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Creed.

That accident on Lap 245 caused the ninth caution of the afternoon and sent the race three laps beyond its scheduled distance.

In the overtime, Mayer and Herbst took the green flag side-by-side and remained in that position into Turn 1, but Mayer cleared the race runner-up off Turn 2 and held the top spot the rest of the way.

Hill likewise had reason to bemoan his result. Overcoming early handling issues, Hill charged into the top five in the final stage, but a cut left front tire sent him hard into the Turn 1 wall on Lap 218, causing the seventh caution.

Hill finished 29th and dropped to third in the series standings, 41 points behind Custer, the current leader and defending series champion. Chandler Smith, second in the standings, trails Custer by one point.

Iowa native Joey Gase finished 16th and Moffitt was 18th. Moffitt started 29th but moved up to the top 15 by lap 50 and was seventh at lap 67.

Driving his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, Moffitt was seventh after Stage 1. He was fifth at lap 100, fourth at 106 and third at 117. He dropped back to sixth at lap 123 and fell to 19th after a pit stop on lap 128.

Moffitt was able to get back into the top 10 by lap 157 and stayed in the top 10 through the first 185 laps.

Chandler Smith claimed his fourth and fifth stage wins after leading at lap 150. The rest of the top five at that point was Mayer, Ross Chastain, Heim and Sammy Smith.

There were 13 lead changes in the race. Nemechek went into the lead after a restart on lap 210 and remained the pace car until there were about six laps left in the race.

The current Xfinity Series standings has Custer (547) leading Chandler Smith (546) by one point. The rest of the top seven includes Hill (506), Allgaier (503), Love (442), Creed (442) and Herbst (441). Mayer (396) moves into 10th after the win.

Notes: The top five drivers at Friday's practice were Heim, Love, Jeb Burton, Parker Kligerman and Sammy Smith. ... Mayer won the race despite having only the third-most fastest laps at 18. Chandler Smith's 50 fastest laps led the field. Moffitt had eight of the fastest laps. ...Allmendinger was the first driver in Saturday's race to experience a flat tire and crash into the SAFER barrier. He was not the last. Allmendinger was joined by Allgaier, Love, Hill, Burton and Nemechek in the Xfinity garage, and they all wound up against the wall at some point during Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250. Iowa Speedway hosted Xfinity competition for the 21st time, but the first since 2019, and after receiving new asphalt in the spring that was laid upon the middle and bottom lanes in each set of corners. That new surface produced plenty of grip but brought with it a new challenge as teams tried to manage their Goodyear rubber. "It just blew out," Allmendinger said. "I was a little bit tight, and actually when I ran the bottom, I was tighter. So I thought down there, I was hurting the tire more. But I didn't expect to have a right-front issue." ... Heim finished third as part of the Tricon Garage team and Dye was 10th as part of McAnnally-Hilgemann Racing.

