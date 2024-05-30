Mayer drives in two runs as Sea Dogs top Curve, 6-2

May 29—Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a home run as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Altoona Curve 6-2 Wednesday night in an Eastern League game at Altoona, Pennyslvania.

Mayer homered in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Portland Sea Dogs (Angel Bastardo 0-4) at Altoona Curve (Thomas Harrington 0-0)

6 p.m. Thursday

Tyler McDonough had a solo homer in the third, Nick Decker a two-run double in the sixth and Nick Yorke an RBI single in the seventh. Decker was 3 for 4 and Matthew Lugo was 2 for 4.

Isaac Coffey pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in three decisions. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.

Copy the Story Link

Bowen drives in three as Curve top Sea Dogs 6-4 in opener of six-game EL series