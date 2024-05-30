Mayer drives in two runs as Sea Dogs top Curve, 6-2

May 29—Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a home run as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Altoona Curve 6-2 Wednesday night in an Eastern League game at Altoona, Pennyslvania.

Mayer homered in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Tyler McDonough had a solo homer in the third, Nick Decker a two-run double in the sixth and Nick Yorke an RBI single in the seventh. Decker was 3 for 4 and Matthew Lugo was 2 for 4.

Isaac Coffey pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in three decisions. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.

