Mayer, Cochran, Montgomery earn Miss Softball recognition

Three area standouts have been voted Miss Softball for the 2024 season.

Myrtle’s Emma Mayer won the award in Class 1A, East Union’s Lucy Cochran in 2A, and Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery in 3A. Cochran also won the award last year.

Heading into Monday’s playoff game against Eupora, Cochran has a 17-3 pitching record with a 1.02 ERA. The freshman has 291 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

At the plate, Cochran is hitting .311 with 26 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Mayer, a senior second baseman, has put up big offensive numbers this season. Heading into Monday’s playoff game versus Smithville, she’s hitting .492 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Montgomery, a senior, is having another dominant season in the pitcher’s circle. Heading into Monday’s playoff game against Booneville, she is 28-5 with a 0.90 ERA and 301 strikeouts in 177 innings. At the plate, Montgomery is hitting .432 with four homers, 31 RBIs and 17 runs.

The other Miss Softball winners are West Lauderdale’s Breelyn Cain (4A), Wayne County’s Annaston Tate (5A), South Panola’s Sadie Bright (6A) and Northwest Rankin’s Jolie Hays (7A). Cain and Hays also won the award last season.

The winners were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members. The honorees will be recognized next week during the state championships in Hattiesburg, and there will be an awards luncheon at the MHSAA Conference Center in Clinton on May 28.