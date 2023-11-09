Maye, Hampton both fourth in the country among offensive categories

Drake Maye and Omarion Hampton are the top two reasons why UNC’s football program has one of the country’s best offenses.

Carolina’s 518.8 yards per game rank it third in the FBS, behind just Oregon and LSU. The Tar Heels have reached 31 points in all but one game, UVA on Saturday, Oct. 21, plus they just torched Campbell for 594 yards and a season-high 59 points on Saturday.

Maye’s in the midst of his best stretch as a Tar Heel, throwing multiple touchdown passes in five straight games. The same goes for Hampton, who has four-consecutive 100-yard games and two straight multiple-score outings.

Yardage-wise, Maye ranks fourth nationwide with 2,803 passing yards, while Hampton is fourth with 1,067 rushing yards.

Drake Maye is 4th in the nation in passing yards. Omarion Hampton is 4th in the nation in rushing yards. 🏈🐏 pic.twitter.com/o5cCHwohWF — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 5, 2023

What makes Maye and Hampton’s season that much more impressive, is the fact UNC has played a couple of top-ranked defenses.

Minnesota entered the two teams’ Week 3 matchup with a stellar passing defense – Maye shredded it for 414 passing yards. Miami had one of the country’s top rushing offenses – Hampton torched it for 197 rushing yards.

Campbell didn’t have a stellar defense, but that doesn’t discredit the fact Maye and Hampton combined for 382 yards.

It’ll be interesting to see how the star-studded duo performs this coming Saturday, as UNC welcomes archrival Duke to Kenan Stadium for Senior Night.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire