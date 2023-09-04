Mayden Sets SDSU Record During 36-28 Victory Over Bengals

Aztecs raise their record to 2-0 on the 2023 season after securing victory against the Idaho State Bengals

Contact/Follow @tedmcgovern & @MWCwire

Jalen Mayden set a new SDSU record for quarterback rushing after managing 132 yards and two touchdowns.

San Diego, CA – On Saturday, October 2nd, San Diego State’s Jalen Mayden rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aztecs to a 36-28 win over a very menacing Idaho State team intent on exacting revenge at Snapdragon Stadium.

Mayden set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback, becoming the fourth Aztecs quarterback in program history to surpass the 100-yard barrier on the ground and third in SDSU’s Division I era. In addition, Mayden is the first SDSU quarterback to accomplish the feat since Kevin O’Connell managed to reach 101 yards vs. Brigham Young in 2004.

SDSU rushed for a total 302 yards, also thanks to Martin Blake, Jaylon Armstead and Kenan Christon, with the first two backs managing 58 yards, and the third tallying 40 yards.

The SDSU defense continued to impress with three interceptions, including two in the first half, eventually leading to 10 points gained.

Earlier in the first half, the Bengals also turned the ball over on downs without gaining a yard after recovering a Mayden fumble at the SDSU 32.

Both teams chipped in back-to-back field goals in the first quarter, including a 36-yarder by Jack Browning bringing the score to 3-3. On the first play of Idaho State’s possession, Cedarious Barfield intercepted a Jordan Cooke pass at the Bengal 32, and the Aztecs efficiently converted the opportunity. Two snaps later, Mayden bolted 24 yards into the end zone to put SDSU at 10-3, and a permanent lead.

Thomas Kopcho nailed a 33-yarder for his second field goal of the game, cutting the deficit to 10-6. However, the Aztecs responded with a 12-play, 68-yard advance, capped by Armstead’s four-yard scoring burst. SDSU overcame a holding penalty on the drive thanks to Mayden’s 21-yard sprint, while Blake followed with gains of 12 and 9 yards, respectively.

Idaho State’s next possession was brief, as Dez Malone intercepted Hunter Hays’ pass at the Bengal 49 after Daniel Okpoko applied pressure in the pocket. Seven plays later, Browning made another 41-yard field goal to boost the SDSU lead to 20-6.

Idaho State needed just 50 seconds to drive 65 yard for its first touchdown of the evening, as Cooke hit Christian Fredericksen over the middle on a 24-yard scoring strike that trimmed the margin to 20-13 just before intermission. Previously, Alfred Jordan Jr. got behind the Aztec defense for a 27-yard gain, which put the visitors within striking distance.

SDSU advanced deep into Idaho State territory on its first possession of the third quarter, covering 46 yards in eight plays. However, the Azecs came up empty when Armstead fumbled at the Bengals 10.

The Aztec then limited the Bengals to just two yards following the turnover. Moments later, the Bengals’ long snapper overshot Ross Bolger’s arms and through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving SDSU a 22-13 lead.

Blake returned the next free kick 35 yards and Idaho State was flagged for a face mask, putting the Aztecs in business at the Bengals 27. Five straight rushing plays followed, as Blake plowed into the end zone from three yards out to increase the SDSU advantage to 29-13.

After back to back punts, Idaho State waged its longest drive of the game, going 80 yards in 14 plays, completed by Hays’ eight-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James early in the fourth quarter. Jordan corralled Hays’ two-point conversion pass shortly thereafter, which cut the deficit to 29-21.

The Aztecs managed just 15 yards on their next possession, and moments later the Bengals found themselves in a good position tying touchdown. A 23-yard pass from Hays to Keoua Kauhi followed by another face mask penalty advanced the ball to the SDSU 38. A short 7-yard pass to James and Hays’ 1-yard scramble following an incompletion left the Bengals with a 4th-and-2 situation at the Aztec 30. However, the Aztecs defense dodged a bullet when Hays’ pass to Aaron Blancas was incomplete.

Just two plays later, Mayden exploded through a hole up the middle on a run and sprinted 56 yards to the end zone to give SDSU a solid 36-21 buffer with just 6:50 left to go.

The Bengals scored a late touchdown to account for the final margin, as Hays crossed the goal line from two yards out with 14 seconds left. However, the Aztecs recovered the onside kick to secure the victory.

Mayden completed 13 of 19 passes for an economical 87 yards, with Blake posting three receptions for 40 yards.

Defensively, SDSU was led by Marcus Ratcliffe’s six solo tackles, while Cody Moon and Garrett Fountain each managed a sack. Noah Tumblin pulled off a late fourth-quarter Bengal drive with an interception.

For Idaho State, Cooke finished with 164 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-41 passing with two interceptions, while Hays completed 12 of 22 attempts for 145 yards and another score in the loss. James led all players with seven catches for 66 yards, while Fredricksen completed five receptions for 63 yards of his own.

Next up, the Aztecs attempt to make it 3-0 when they face the UCLA Bruins at Snapdragon Stadium at 4:30pm on September 9th.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire