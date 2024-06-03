Mayburn appointed Stirling manager

Former Republic of Ireland full-back Alan Maybury has been appointed Stirling Albion manager.

The 45-year-old takes over from Darren Young, the former Aberdeen midfielder who was dismissed following Albion's relegation from Scottish League 1.

Former Stirling midfielder Chris Aitken, who has just left Kilwinning Rangers after a seventh-place finish in the West of Scotland League First Division, had also held talks with the club.

However, Albion revealed that: "As part of those discussions, matters came to light that meant we were unable to continue with his application."

Maybury, who played for Leeds United, Reading, Crewe Alexandra, Heart of Midlothian, Leicester City, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Colchester United and Falkirk, has previous managerial experience with Edinburgh City.

However, after leading his side to promotion to League 1 for the first time in their history, he was dismissed in October after a poor start to the following season.