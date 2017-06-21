Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yankees lose 7th in row

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tyler Clippard walked off the mound, stared straight ahead and walked to the dugout as many of the 39,853 fans at Yankee Stadium booed.

Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run on the struggling reliever's second pitch of the night, Kole Calhoun lined a double to right-center on his eighth, Albert Pujols hit a warning-track flyout on his 11th and Yunel Escobar tripled off the top of the left-field wall , just above the glove of leaping Brett Gardner, on his 12th and last.

In a little more than a week, New York's season has gone from promising to plummeting.

''It's super frustrating,'' Clippard said after Tuesday night's 8-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels extended the Yankees' losing streak to seven games, their longest in a single season since April 2007.

A week ago, the Yankees led the AL East by four games after winning the opener of a West Coast trip at Angel Stadium. But even with the return of closer Aroldis Chapman from the disabled list last weekend, New York dropped out of first place for the first time since mid-May and trails Boston by a half-game.

''We've got to catch them now,'' Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ''I think a lot of times you find out a lot more about your club now than you do when you're going through great times.''

Even with reliever Adam Warren on the disabled list, Girardi is reluctant to use setup man Dellin Betances for six outs, preferring he pitch only the eighth to hold leads.

''I think you could do it for a short period of time, but I think it starts to wear on guys physically because of the long season,'' Girardi said. ''We might have to look at some different things.''

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as New York climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

Clippard (1-4) allowed runs for the third time in four outings. After Jonathan Holder relieved, Luis Valbuena singled through a drawn-in infield to drive in another run.

''It's up to all of us in here to pick ourselves up and get it right, and that's what we're going to do,'' Clippard said. ''We all expect that out of ourselves. I expect that out of myself. I don't think any of us are worried about it.''

Los Angeles, which outhit New York 14-4 despite missing injured AL MVP Mike Trout, had lost its nine previous games at Yankee Stadium and 18 of 21. In one of the season's quirkier stats, the Angels improved to 12-0 on Tuesdays.

Maybin had three hits and two RBIs, including a run-scoring chopper in the eighth.Valbuena added a solo homer off Holder in the ninth.

''We did a lot of good things, without our best player,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ''That points to the depth we need to establish in our lineup.''

Blake Parker (3-2) allowed Sanchez's tying home run in the sixth. Parker Bridwell, taking the rotation spot vacated when Matt Shoemaker went on the disabled list, gave up two runs, two hits and five walks in five innings.

Michael Pineda allowed three runs - one earned - and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

''He battled really, really well tonight considering he had no location on his fastball, basically zero,'' Girardi said.

Los Angeles went ahead nine pitches in when Pujols' single scored Maybin , who doubled leading off, and the Angels opened a 3-0 lead in the second with a pair of unearned runs after Eric Young Jr.'s leadoff grounder rolled under the glove of first baseman Chris Carter for a two-base error.

Bridwell held the Yankees hitless through three innings , although he needed 65 pitches to do it.

''I could have been more efficient,'' he said.

SKID

New York had a seven-game losing streak encompassing the end of the 2011 season and the start of 2012.

YOU'RE THE TOP

Maybin has a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .400 with 10 doubles and four home runs since being moved to the leadoff spot on May 16.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles closer Bud Norris went on the 10-day DL because of right knee inflammation and RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Trout, sidelined since May 28 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, was to start swinging at a facility near his home in New Jersey and progress this weekend to hitting off a tee and soft toss. ... Shoemaker (strained muscle in his right forearm) threw on flat ground from about 90 feet. ... RHP Huston Street, sidelined since spring training by a strained latissimus dorsi muscle is his back, allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Salt Lake in a rehab outing on Monday and could be activated this week.

