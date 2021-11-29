Maybe we were wrong about Pete Golding

The Alabama defense has gone through a lot of losses to good players and wrinkles this season and it’s had an effect on the way the team performs at times.

Throughout the year, the defensive side of the ball has either shut down the opponent or rolled over and allowed tons of yardage, one or the other, and nothing in between.

For instance, in its first big test of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Alabama defense was smothering, allowing just 291 total yards by an offense averaging much more than that. That’s just 213 yards passing allowed to one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Then you have the defense that showed up against Texas A&M. Alabama gave up nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 41-38 loss. That loss had many Tide fans calling for Golding’s job, including me.

The Crimson Tide needed good defense to show itself against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, and they did not disappoint.

The Alabama defense that Golding fielded against Auburn was glorious.

The reads appeared to be simplified and the audibles never led to misalignment. There were disguised blitzes and faux coverage looks and TJ Finley and the Tigers offense took the bait time after time.

That Crimson Tide defense allowed just 159 yards total. Golding called a beautiful game that led to a complete domination in the trenches. Tank Bigsby, one of the best backs in the SEC, was limited to just 69 yards on 29 carries. He never got going, averaging a paltry 2.2 yards per carry.

I’ll maintain my reservations regarding confidence in Pete Golding’s coaching abilities, but if the Tide defense can play like they did against the Tigers, this man may redeem himself entirely.

Georgia will present a whole new challenge. The defensive side of the ball will end up being the difference in the SEC Championship Game. If Alabama can be consistent and win their individual battles Bryce Young and the offense will have a lot of pressure relieved.

Story continues

Alabama will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship game at 3:00 p.m. CST, it can be viewed on your local CBS.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.