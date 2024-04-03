'Maybe it's time for us to move on from Rashford'

[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater has suggested it may be time for Marcus Rashford's stay at Manchester United to come to and end in the latest episode of The Devil's Advocate podcast.

The 26-year-old enjoyed the best scoring season of his career as United finished third and won the Carabao Cup in Erik ten Hag's first campaign but he has struggled to build on it this term - registering just seven league goals so far as the team's form has dropped significantly.

Rashford also missed training and the FA Cup fourth-round victory at Newport after media reports emerged he had been seen in nightspots in Northern Ireland.

"Bruno [Fernandes] should be yelling at Rashford to make runs [in the draw at Brentford on Saturday]," Drinkwater said.

"The thing with Marcus Rashford is I think we've had a really great time. But, like with a relationship, we've had those wonderful years and were destined to get married one day but maybe it's not right.

"We'll look back at it with the greatest of memories but maybe it's time for us both to move on.

"Not in a bad way or a bitter way, maybe there's new challenges for Marcus out there and maybe there's a place in the team for someone who still has that love for us. I'm not saying Marcus has fallen out of love with us but, like in a relationship, maybe there comes that time where things end.

"Personally I'm not seeing that spark anymore unfortunately."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds