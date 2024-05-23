'Maybe it is time for Iheanacho to move on'

Former Foxes winger Matt Piper does not believe Kelechi Iheanacho will be playing in a Leicester City shirt next season.

The Nigeria international joined the club from Manchester City back in August 2017, becoming former boss Craig Shakespeare's fourth signing of the transfer window.

Over his seven-year stay at the club, Iheanacho has made 232 appearances, scoring 61 goals and assisting a further 34. However, the forward only made 26 appearances in all competitions this season under new boss Enzo Maresca.

"I don't think he will be in a Leicester shirt next year," Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast. "It's a shame, because I like Kelechi. He has created some iconic memories in a Leicester shirt.

"It's just that I don't see his attributes lending themselves well to being in an Enzo Maresca team.

"Enzo has tried to get [Jamie] Vardy and [Patson] Daka to come closer to the ball and get involved in the build-up play, but he does also like that speed of getting in behind if a team is pressuring us, and Kelechi hasn't really got that side to his game.

"This season, it looked to me like he had got the hump a little bit. So maybe it is time for him to move on.

"I think Maresca got to a point where he was thinking: 'He's just not got what I need in behind'.

"So you do need that speed - I think [Tom] Cannon has it, Vardy and Daka clearly do [but] Kelechi does struggle with that side of his game a little bit.

"It looked to me that his mindset, from midway through the season, was him thinking: 'I'm not going to be here next season'."

