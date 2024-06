'Maybe the silence is deafening for Ten Hag'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Manchester United's "deafening silence" on Erik ten Hag's future makes him believe the club will change manager for next season.

Ex-England defender Phil Jagielka agrees, telling BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he "doesn't see how he can be in charge" in 2024-25.

[BBC]