Maybe we should have seen Bengals taking Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas coming

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised some onlookers by taking not one, but two wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft.

But the Bengals sort of telegraphed the moves during the pre-draft process based on how they spent time with fourth-rounder Charlie Jones and sixth-rounder Andrei Iosivas.

Just look at what they did with Jones. Both wideouts coach Troy Walters and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons attended Purdue’s pro day.

Simmons, specifically, yanked the entire process outside to see if Brown could be the possible returner of the future for the Bengals in the cold AFC North.

“Darrin brought the 40-50 scouts who were freezing cold outside and Charlie Jones, who was freezing cold, outside to see if he could return punts in the cold and wind,” Bengals scout Christian Sarkisian told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It was great.”

And Iosivas, perhaps best described as a lottery ticket of a late-round pick due to his stunning athleticism and measurables? The Bengals were the only team in the NFL to bring him in for a visit.

Given what we know, plus the above, it’s almost easy to see both rookie receivers making the final roster. Jones will have to outperform veteran returners and show he can be a long-term asset in the base offense, but it’s very doable based on his upside. Iosivas is rawer and a longer shot, but the multi-sport effort and dedication he’s shown, in the Ivy League, no less, is a big part of what had the Bengals interested in the first place — so never say never.

If anything, it’s another lesson that outsiders need to pay close attention to how the Bengals move during the pre-draft process.

