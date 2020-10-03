Maybe Patriots-Chiefs will be classic Chiefs-Ravens wasn't

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd, left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

One of the NFL's premier matchups of the early schedule has been postponed due to players testing positive for the coronavirus. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL said a Chiefs player also did.

The game will be played Monday or Tuesday, the league said.

It is the second game postponed this weekend: Pittsburgh at Tennessee was moved to Week 7 after an outbreak of the coronavirus with the Titans.

With the way the Chiefs toyed with the Ravens in prime time in a matchup of the two best teams in the AFC - and possibly the entire NFL - it's hardly surprising that Kansas City is being anointed months before the Super Bowl.

Oh yes, the defending champions look unstoppable on offense and vastly improved on defense. Their confidence level has soared higher than the upper stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Stands, by the way, that will have fans in the seats when the Patriots (2-1) pay a visit.

''We understand that you get people's best shot,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid says. ''When you play the Patriots, you're always going to get their best shot. That's how we're looking at it and we have looked at it throughout the weeks here.''

The Chiefs (3-0) have won a franchise-record 12 straight games. They beat the Patriots at New England 23-16 last December as part of that streak.

New England has displayed a strong running game and is likely to try that approach to keep Patrick Mahomes and cohorts off the field.

The action began Thursday night with Denver's 37-28 road victory over the New York Jets. Melvin Gordon sealed the Broncos' first victory with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left, and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the winless Jets.

Buffalo (3-0) at Las Vegas (2-1)

Should the Bills win - a long shot considering the history of this original AFL rivalry - they would invoke some positive history.

The Bills are 1-11 in their past 12 road games against the Raiders, with the only win in the past 54 seasons coming in 1991 in Los Angeles. But Buffalo is seeking back-to-back 4-0 starts for the third time in franchise history. The Bills did it in 1991 and 1992 on the way to AFC titles, and in 1964-65 when they won AFL championships.

Some Raiders history, carrying over from Oakland and LA, of course: They seek their fifth 3-1 record in the past 25 seasons. They made the playoffs the previous four times and missed them every other season.

Seattle (3-0) at Miami (1-2)

OK, OK. Everyone in America seems to know that Russell Wilson is the best NFL quarterback to not receive an MVP vote in his career. His numbers so far are very MVP-like, of course.

Wilson is the first player to have at least four touchdown passes in each of his first three games in a season. He leads the league with 14, the most after three games in NFL history. Wilson has 24 games with a passer rating of at least 130, the most in the league since 2012.

And now he faces a porous Miami secondary. The Dolphins are allowing 8.8 yards per pass, worst in the NFL.

''He causes a lot of issues,'' Dolphins coach Brian Flores says of Wilson. ''Most guys scramble to run. Some guys scramble to throw. He's really a true dual-threat who can extend plays and create big plays or stand in the pocket and fire throws down the field. So it's a big challenge and he's a great player. I can't say enough good things about him.''

New Orleans (1-2) at Detroit (1-2)

Who Dat going to beat the Saints? Well, the Raiders and Packers the past two weeks while New Orleans was minus 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas (ankle). The star receiver, probably the NFL's most valuable performer who is not a quarterback, hopes to be back against the Lions.

The Saints have lost consecutive games for the first time in three years. The most recent time they lost three in a row was when starting 0-3 in 2016.

The Lions ended an 11-game slide with their upset victory at Arizona.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Tampa Bay (2-1)

Rookie Justin Herbert is the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two games. But if Tyrod Taylor is recovered from a medical mishap, he could start.

Bucs WR Mike Evans has four TD receptions, one of three players with a TD catch in each of the first three games. But Tampa Bay's other top wideout, Chris Godwin, is hobbled with a hamstring issue.

