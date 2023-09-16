'Maybe our best half of the year': Streetsboro dominates first half, cruises past Ravenna

Streetsboro wide receiver Preston Hopperton runs the ball during Friday night’s game at Ravenna High School.

RAVENNA — Streetsboro put on an offensive masterpiece in the first half Friday night against Ravenna.

The dynamic Rockets amassed 422 total yards in the first two quarters alone, rolling out to a 42-7 halftime lead en route to a 56-7 victory over the Ravens in a Metro Athletic Conference game.

The electrifying Preston Hopperton was at the center of the display, scoring three touchdowns and accounting for 246 total yards as the Rockets bounced back from a loss last week to Norton in fine fashion.

Hopperton's final score of the opening half — a 3-yard run — was set up by his own amazing 83-yard catch-and-run on a tunnel screen from Streetsboro quarterback Cohen Klimak. On the play, Hopperton took the pass and weaved in and out along the purple turf of Gilcrest Field, breaking tackles until finally being pulled down at the Ravenna 3.

Streetsboro quarterback Cohen Klimak slips out of a tackle by Ravenna defensive back Bryant Thompson during Friday night’s game at Ravenna High School.

On the previous Rockets possession, Hopperton dropped a pass that was ticketed for big yardage. But, seconds later, Streetsboro coach Pete Thompson went right back to his standout senior, who latched on to a short pass in the right flat and rambled 42 yards for a score to make it 35-7.

"Certainly we came out hot in the first quarter, and the first half was maybe our best half of the year," said Thompson.

Hopperton and Klimak, who went 4-of-6 passing for 157 yards and rushed seven times for 79 yards, sat out the final two quarters.

Coming off a 35-14 home loss to the Panthers the previous Friday, Hopperton said he and his teammates focused on themselves in getting back on the right track to complete the first half of the season.

Streetsboro running back Kylan Rue runs the ball during Friday night’s game against the Ravenna Ravens in Ravenna.

"It was a big week. It was a tough loss last week," said Hopperton, who complemented 89 rushing yards with 157 in receiving yards. "We said this whole week was about us and not Ravenna."

Thompson echoed Hopperton's thoughts on the team's preparation for the Ravens (0-5).

"It was disappointing to say the least last week," he said. "We did some not good stuff — players and coaches — last week against a good football team and that jumped up and bit us. We focused a lot this week on correcting our mistakes we were making even before the ball was even snapped. And our older players really committed themselves. They realized that was not who we are last Friday night.

"There was some disappointment but also motivation in that to go on the practice field. We talked and our kids talked about how we wished we could have played this game on Monday instead of Friday to get that taste out of our mouth."

Streetsboro running back Kylan Rue celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Ravenna.

Hopperton and Klimak received major help from senior back Kylan Rue, who has battled injuries throughout this season.

Rue carried just three times but nearly hit the century mark with 97 yards, including a 52-yard burst up the middle that opened the scoring, and then a 29-yard score on which he danced around defenders three times before crossing the goal line. His presence gives the Rockets three dynamic playmakers, and someone else for opposing coaches to think about in the second half of the season.

"He had a great summer and in our scrimmages he was explosive on the field," said Thompson. "He works so hard and is such a great kid. You kind of feel for him, it is the beginning of his senior season. ... it was not what he planned and not what we had thought because of the injury situation. But he has worked hard to get back in there, and you saw a little bit of explosiveness tonight with the ball in his hands.

"We've had two guys with Cohen and Preston in the run game. Now if you can add a third, [and] that makes it awfully tough for the defense to settle in on keying on one, let alone two. Now you add that third element and it makes you pretty gosh darn good."

Ravenna quarterback C.J. Ross looks for an open receiver during Friday night’s game against the Streetsboro Rockets in Ravenna.

Senior running back Brent Ranaldson tallied two TD runs, including a 46-yarder, to finish off the Streetsboro scoring.

While its offense was having its way with the Ravens defense, the Rockets defense limited Ravenna's attack, save for the very first snap they were on the field.

After the Ravens recovered an onside kick at midfield, Ravenna coach Joe Callihan dialed up a trick play that worked to perfection. Junior Robert Melzer took the snap from center and threw a lateral to C.J. Ross. Melzer then scurried behind the unsuspecting Streetsboro defense, received the throw from Ross and rumbled down to the Streetsboro 4-yard line to cap a 46-yard play.

Ravenna running back Austin Marshall runs the ball to the end zone to score in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Streetsboro.

Senior running back Austin Marshall took the ensuing handoff in for the score to knot the score 7-7.

That was pretty much it for the Ravens after that, though Marshall did churn out 91 yards in 20 carries. Ross took the majority of the snaps at quarterback and finished 8-of-14 passing for 90 yards.

Marshall's tying score only proved to be a speed bump for Streetsboro (4-1, 1-1).

On his team's next series, Hopperton caught a pass for 20 yards, carried around the left side for 31 more yards and then took a pitch for 16 yards to advance the ball to the 13. Klimak then got in the act, darting up the middle initially and then cutting to his left on a dime and into the end zone to give the visitors the lead for good.

Streetsboro wide receiver Preston Hopperton breaks a tackle for extra yards during Friday night’s game at Ravenna High School.

Up 14-7 with still eight minutes showing in the first quarter, Streetsboro marched 83 yards to go up 21-7 on a 3-yard TD run by Hopperton.

The Rockets registered 21 more points in the second quarter to lead by five touchdowns at halftime.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Preston Hopperton leads Streetsboro to MAC football win over Ravenna