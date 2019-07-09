Maybe I'm super strong – Serena Williams baffled by Wimbledon fine

Serena Williams is not sure why she was fined for throwing a racket during a practice session ahead of Wimbledon.

Reports emerged on Monday claiming Williams had been fined $10,000 (£8,021) by Wimbledon organisers for damaging one of the practice courts with her racket on June 30, the day before the start of the tournament.

Williams slammed her racket onto the clay in the US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka in September 2018, with the seven-time Wimbledon champion labelling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar" and "thief" for handing her three code violations.

The fine did not seem to impact Williams in her Wimbledon quarter-final against Alison Riske, though, as she progressed to the last four on Tuesday with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over her compatriot on centre court.

And when asked about the incident in a post-match news conference, Williams explained she is confused as to why she was handed such a high fine, joking she actually has super-human strength like a character in the Avengers film series.

"I just threw my racket. I got fined," Williams said.

"I mean, I guess if you could tell me [what the damage was], I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I'm super strong, I don't know."

Williams will face Barbora Strycova in the last four after the Czech ended Johanna Konta's hopes with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 triumph on Centre Court.