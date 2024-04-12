Maya Tautges powers Brainerd to doubleheader sweep over Bemidji

Apr. 11—BRAINERD — The Bemidji High School softball team ran into a tough pitcher on Thursday afternoon in Brainerd.

Maya Tautges tossed 13 innings for the Warriors in a doubleheader sweep. She threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout in a 2-0 win before hurling the first six innings in a 10-6 victory in the second game.

Tautges surrendered 12 hits, wix earned runs and one walk while striking out 18 batters in 13 innings.

Alea Shogren threw another gem in game one. She didn't allow an earned run in the 2-0 loss. Shogren gave up just three hits and one walk in six innings.

Bemidji (0-3) found some offense in the second leg of the doubleheader, scoring its first six runs this season on 11 hits.

Brainerd 2, Bemidji 0

BEM 000 000 0 — 0-1-3

BRD 101 000 0 — 2-3-0

WP: Tautges (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 13 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Brainerd 10, Bemidji 6

BRD 101 040 4 — 10-8-0

BEM 210 030 0 — 6-11-4

WP: Tautges (6 IP, 11 H, 6 R 6 ER 1 BB 5 K)

LP: Schmidt (7 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 K)