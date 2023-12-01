Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus headline WBHOF 2024 class; Cheyney State, Afghan women honored

WNBA legends Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus headline the 2024 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Rita Gail Easterling, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Violet Palmer, Sue Phillips and Mary "Roonie" Scovel round out the rest of the Hall's 25th anniversary class. The induction will be held at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville on April 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. The class is made up of four players, two coaches and one official.

Moore is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, from her dominant career at UConn to her four WNBA championships with Augustus and the Minnesota Lynx. Moore is one of 10 players to have won a FIBA World Championship gold medal, Olympic gold medal, an NCAA title and WNBA title.

Moore was a two-time unanimous National Player of the Year, three-time Wade Trophy winner and four-time All-American. She led the Huskies to a 150-4 record, which included a 90-0 streak, and two NCAA titles.

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (left) and guard Seimone Augustus (right) celebrate a 5-second violation call in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Williams Arena.

Augustus was a two-time All-American and two-time consensus NPOY at LSU. The Tigers went 121-19 in Augustus' four years and made three trips to the Final Four. She went on to win three Olympic gold medals in addition to her WNBA titles. Augustus was honored with a statue at her alma mater in January at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Who the WBHOF is honoring with awards in 2024

The WBHOF is recognizing Cheyney State College as this year's Trailblazer of the Game award. Cheyney State, now Cheyney University, is still the only HBCU to have made a run to the women's NCAA Final Four and national championship game. It's also the first to have an all-Black coaching staff, led by Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer.

The WBHOF's For the Love of the Game award will be presented to the Afghan Resettlement Program, led by UT's Sarah Hillyer and former Lady Vols star Michelle Marciniak.

Hillyer and Marciniak helped spearhead the effort to resettle 13 Afghan women's basketball players and coaches in Knoxville. The group fled their home country when the Taliban took control in 2021, fearing for their lives after they had pursued a life and education.

More on the 2024 WBHOF inductees

Palmer officiated for more than 20 years, and spent nine seasons at the collegiate level. She officiated five NCAA Final Fours and two national championship games. In 1997, Palmer became the first woman to officiate an NBA playoff game and officiated over 700 regular season games. Palmer also officiated the inaugural WNBA season and the 1997 WNBA championship.

Phillips spent 28 seasons as the coach at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California. She led them to a 761-165 record and 62 titles, including six state and one national title. She also coached with USA women's basketball at the youth and senior level and won six gold medals. Phillips was the 2018 Naismith and WBCA Coach of the Year.

Scovel was the coach at Gulf Coast State College from 1996-2012 and again from 2014-22. She boasted a record of 646-91 and won 90-straight games from 2000-04. Scovel won six NJCAA national championships and was a six-time NJCAA National Coach of the Year.

Easterling played in the Women's Professional Basketball League from 1978-81 and finished top-five in all-time WBL assists. She played at the international level with USA women's basketball and was on the Pan American Games championship team in 1975.

McWilliams-Franklin played in the American Basketball League all three seasons of its existence and then played 16 years in the WNBA. She won a WNBA title with the Detroit Shock in 2011 and was a six-time WNBA All-Star. Before going pro, she was the NAIA Player of the Year in 1993 at St. Edward's University.

