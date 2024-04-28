Maya Moore-Irons credits great teams during Women's Basketball Hall of Fame induction

Saturday night brought the moment everyone always expected for Maya Moore-Irons, though her career didn't go how most – including the star basketball player – thought it would.

Moore-Irons is a basketball icon. From her decorated career at UConn to her incredible success in the WNBA, there was never a doubt she would be a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. When she was inducted as a member of the 2024 class at the Tennessee Theatre, Moore-Irons was escorted by UConn coach Geno Auriemma and her husband, Jonathan Irons.

Moore-Irons stepped away from basketball in her prime in 2019 to see seek justice for Irons, who was incarcerated for over two decades on a wrongful conviction. She dedicated herself to criminal justice reform and officially announced her retirement in January 2023.

"Jonathan, my love, thank you for being such a great friend and encouragement and inspiration to me through all of the adversity of our story," Moore-Irons said in her acceptance speech. "I am overjoyed that you are here to celebrate this moment."

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 inductee Maya Moore-Irons gives her remarks during the Induction Ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Shawn Millsaps-The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Moore-Irons' career was defined by great teams, she said, and the first was just her and her mother, Kathryn, who raised her as a single parent.

The 6-foot forward from Lawrenceville, Georgia, started her career at UConn, where she led the Huskies to a 150-4 record during a decorated four-year career. UConn made four trips to the Final Four and won two NCAA championships (2009, 2010). She finished as the fourth-leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,036 points, which is still the UConn record, and won the Wade Trophy three times.

She was a four-time consensus First Team All-American – she was just the second player in NCAA history to do so – and won the Wooden Award and Naismith Award both two times. Moore-Irons, who played for the Huskies from 2008-2011, was the first player to win both Big East Freshman and Player of the Year awards.

"From Georgia to Connecticut I went in 2007 and became a part of some historic teams with Geno and CD (Chris Dailey) and our amazing assistant coaches," Moore-Irons said. "I really grew as a relational leader during my time at UConn while also getting a masterclass in how preparation and chemistry are everything."

Moore-Irons accomplished more in her eight seasons in the WNBA than most will in their entire careers. She won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, the first in 2011 when she was Rookie of the Year. She was the 2014 WNBA MVP, the 2013 WNBA Finals MVP and made All-WNBA First Team six straight years from 2013-18.

She was inducted with her Lynx teammates Seimone Augustus, who starred at LSU, and Taj McWilliams-Franklin. Augustus was on all four WNBA title teams with Moore-Irons and McWilliams-Franklin played on the 2011 title team.

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 inductee Seimone Augustus during the Induction Ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Shawn Millsaps-The Knoxville News-Sentinel

"My journey didn't necessarily unfold the way I expected, but it's leading me again to be the baby of the group, to join these these legends," Moore-Irons said. "So, my fellow inductees you guys know I've just loved being with you, and it's an honor to stand on your shoulders."

Moore-Irons is the Lynx's single-season record holder for points (812 points in 2014) and its career leader in 3-point field goals (464), steals (392) and blocks (164). She made WNBA All-Defensive second team twice (2014, 2017).

She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2012, 2016) and two-time FIBA World Championship gold medalist (2010, 2014).

"If I could leave our greater basketball community with the essence of my legacy, it would be this: Whatever community you find yourself in, strive to be a great teammate," Moore-Irons said. "Define success as being present in every moment while working hard to bring the best in your gifts to your team. I know firsthand, this spirit is contagious. And if we all strive to live this way, I believe that the generations to come will also look around and say, 'Thank you for being my team.' "

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Follow her on X: @corahalll.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maya Moore-Irons inducted to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame