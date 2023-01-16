Maya Moore announces WNBA retirement

Motley Fool

Alphabet's(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is one of the most dominant businesses in modern history. The internet search engine claims more than 90% market share in much of the world, has grown rapidly throughout its history, and generates huge profit margins. In spite of the strength in Google and in Alphabet's other properties like YouTube, the stock is actually trading at a discount to the S&P 500.