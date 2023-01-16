Maya Moore announces WNBA retirement
The four-time WNBA champion and gold medalist said she will focus on her family and social justice issues.
Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball.
Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore won four WNBA championships and the 2014 MVP. She stepped away from basketball in 2018 to focus on social justice.
The basketball star tells her story of making change in 2020, when she opted out of the WNBA and took on a role as an activist.
Maya Moore walked away from the WNBA during her prime to spend time with family and work with her non-profit.
