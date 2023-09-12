Maya Jama reveals Love Island spin-off struggle

Maya Jama has jetted off to Fiji to host a brand-new Love Island spin-off, but it seems she’s struggling with one particular element of her busy work schedule.

The presenter is hosting the first international all-stars version of the reality dating show, entitled Love Island Games.

The new show will see stars from Love Island UK, USA and Australia come together as they battle it out to become global Love Island champions.

Taking to her Instagram Story to update her followers on how things are going behind the scenes, Jama confessed working in an exotic location isn’t quite as glamourous as it seems.

Filling in her fans, the presenter admitted she’s been struggling with the time difference.

"Quite a few of you have asked how I’m dealing with the jet lag," she began. "The answer is… I’m not.

"I’ve been getting a little bit of sleep at night," she added, before detailing how difficult it's been to get through the day. "But it’s only day two. So, I’ll update you on how it goes."

Later in another video, Jama revealed tiredness isn’t the only challenge she’s facing in Fiji as she’s also struggling to adapt to the island’s local wildlife.

"There’s so much wildlife out here and I do love them, but not running up on me," she remarked.

This isn’t the only Love Island spin-off Jama’s got on her radar as she’s also set to present the UK’s first All Stars season in 2024.

She’ll be hosting from the South African villa and welcoming several familiar faces back for a second shot at love.

While there’s currently no official release date for Love Island: All Stars, the ITV2 reality show is expected to arrive on screens early next year.

Love Island Games will begin on November 1 on Peacock. Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

