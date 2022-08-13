Maya Caldwell with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/12/2022
Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/12/2022
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 18:19 Maxar Technologies has published new satellite images of the military airbase in Novofedorivka in Crimea, taken on 10 August. Source: Reuters and Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) Details: In infrared photos, burned vegetation is shown in black or grey, and unburned vegetation is shown in red or pink.
Idaho was the only state to choose this film.
The Mystics close the 2022 regular season by hosting the Indiana Fever.
The Las Vegas Aces moved to the top of the NBA standings after beating the Chicago Sky.
Plenty of Americans don't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
Washington will be either the fourth seed or the fifth seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs and their opponent will be the Storm.
The Sparks will miss the postseason for second straight season after the 93-69 blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
There are only two regular season games left for the Minnesota Lynx, who’ve leaned hard on Sylvia Fowles for eight of her 15 years in the WNBA.
Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. There are only two games left in the regular season for the Lynx, who've leaned hard on Fowles and her commanding 6-foot-6 presence in the post for eight of her 15 years in the league.
As Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles gets ready to play her final WNBA regular season game, WNBA players reminisced about their favorite memories with the 15-year veteran.
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
Alyssa Thomas grabs 18 points with 9 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 93-69.
Despite multiple individual career highs in scoring from the team, the Mercury (14-20) dropped out of the playoffs in Wednesday’s 86-77 loss at Footprint Center.
Sylvia Fowles grabs 16 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
Jessica Shepard grabs 15 points with 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, 86-77.
Dominick Cruz hasn't always represented himself but says he's learned some things along the way that caused him to forgo hiring a manager to deal with the UFC.
Cougars head coach Jake Dickert breaks down what he saw from his team after Tuesday's training camp practice.
While quarterback Jameis Winston‘s sprained foot will keep him off the field for a few days, there was some positive injury news to come out of Saints practice on Tuesday. Defensive end Marcus Davenport has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in some aspects of the session. Davenport had part [more]
History repeated itself once again at the U.S. Women's Amateur.
For Leonard Hamilton, it just may have been kismet. NCAA regulations permit college basketball trips to make summer trips abroad once every four years. After previous trips to Spain, Greece, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago under head coach Hamilton, this year’s Florida State men’s basketball team has spent the last week and a half in Canada, playing three public exhibitions and three scrimmages against Canadian competition over a 10-day period.