Maya Caldwell with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York LibertyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/14/2022
Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/14/2022
The leader of Italy's Democratic Party warned Saturday of the threats that Italy's right-wing nationalistic parties pose to European democracy in a video released in multiple languages, and promised that his party would keep Italy at the center of the European Union if it wins the country's early parliamentary election next month. The video by Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta comes days after the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, did a multilingual video of her own to dispute suggestions that her election as premier would endanger democracy in Italy and threaten the management of EU pandemic funds.
The House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive bill on health, climate and taxes. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden.
With news Trump is being investigated for violating the Espionage Act, a look at his swirling, twirling excuses for possessing classified documents.
Many are noting the significance of her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
The Mercury are looking to lock up a playoff berth, but the reigning WNBA champion Sky stand in the way.
Marine Johannes (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/14/2022
The Minnesota Lynx may have fallen to the Seattle Storm on Friday night, but the loss didn’t dampen the celebration for future Hall-of-Famer Sylvia Fowles.
The Mercury stave off playoff elimination and defeat the Wings at home, largely in part due to Diamond DeShields 24 points.
Taurasi, 40, is under contract for this season and becomes a free agent next season. It remains possible that Taurasi isn’t finished yet.
Tina Charles (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/12/2022
The win from the Mercury continues the postseason hopes with the Chicago Sky on Sunday for the season finale.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/12/2022
Leave it to a student of mortuary science to get the ending right. Sylvia Fowles, soon to transition from basketball great to mortician, played what might have been her last home game for the Lynx on Friday night. The last of five Hall of Fame-caliber players who combined to win four WNBA titles for the Lynx, Fowles produced her 100th double-double with the team even as Minnesota lost, 96-69, ...
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/14/2022
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football held the second straight day of fully padded practice on a rainy and cool Friday morning
Breaking down Detroit Lions players who raised their stock in the preseason game against the Falcons and those whose stocks fell
Taking a look at the Cowboys who played, how much, and how well, by position against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Sylvia Fowles grabs 13 points as the Lynx fall short to the Storm on Friday night.
Cougars head coach Jake Dickert breaks down what he saw from his team after Tuesday's training camp practice.
Gabriel Jesus was thrilled to open his account at Arsenal with a double in the Gunners' 4-2 triumph over Leicester City.