Maya Caldwell (17 points) Highlights vs. Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Maya Caldwell drops 17 points as the Dream fall short to the Aces on Tuesday night.
Maya Caldwell drops 17 points as the Dream fall short to the Aces on Tuesday night.
The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
The Giants announced a tentative list of players and coaches who will be back for Saturday's 2012 reunion, but some big names weren't on it.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to the story that he left the team group chat after his teammates asked if he was going to play.
The reaction was just as incredible as the dunk itself.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gives new details on Chris Sale's bike accident that resulted in a fractured wrist and season-ending surgery.
Former Detroit Pistons defensive ace Tayshaun Prince broke down how he guarded two of the game's all-time greats.
Several teams will not live up to their billing after being ranked in the preseason poll. Here are the five teams that are the most overrated.
On different occasions in golf's summer of discontent, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delivered key messages that illustrate what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy was asked at the U.S. Open if he had lost respect for players in their prime years who were taking guaranteed cash from Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with its 54-hole events and 48-man fields, no cut and not much of an audience. “I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are, too,” McIlroy said.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
Irving and Durant remain very tight, if one is unhappy then both are unhappy.
Boston may have the best offer on the table today, but can other teams beat it?
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
With Serena Williams retiring soon, we look at where her Grand Slam titles and accolades rank her among all-time tennis greats.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
These four running backs meet certain characteristics that make them candidates for a big fantasy breakout in 2022.
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. “We’re not going have him with the team next year,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs.
Monday night, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed where Big Ten media rights negotiations are heading. If deals are finalized, #USC will enter a whole new world.