Maya Brady and UCLA softball defeat Georgia, move to cusp of College World Series

UCLA shortstop Maya Brady, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting her second home run in an 8-0 Super Regional win over Georgia on Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maya Brady’s hot bat has UCLA one win away from a return to the Women’s College World Series.

The back-to-back Pac-12 player of the year went three for four at the plate with two home runs in UCLA’s six-inning, 8-0 win over No. 11 Georgia in the first game of the Los Angeles Super Regional on Thursday. The No. 6 Bruins (41-10) can clinch a berth to the World Series with a win Friday at 7 p.m. at Easton Stadium in the best-of-three Super Regional.

Including UCLA’s three wins in the regional round last weekend, Brady is nine for 12 at the plate in four postseason games with six extra base hits and five RBIs. She set up UCLA’s first mercy rule win in the Super Regional since 2010 as Savannah Pola hit the walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Brady slapped a double and launched two home runs, leading off the first and fifth innings with long balls. Her solo shot in the fifth bounced off the redshirt senior’s photo on the scoreboard in left field and sparked a four-run inning for the Bruins that turned a close game into an easy run-rule victory.

Jadelyn Allchin followed Brady’s blast with a single to left field and Sharlize Palacios reached base when she was hit by a pitch. Sophomore Jordan Woolery, who struck out with the bases loaded in the second inning, didn’t miss in the fifth, delivering a three-run homer to dead center field.

With an opportunity to activate the run rule in the fifth, Brady could have ended the game with the bases loaded and a six-run lead. But the former Oaks Christian star struck out swinging. It was her only blemish of the day.

On defense, she led the charge at shortstop, helping turn two double plays to support freshman pitcher Katilyn Terry.

UCLA starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry delivers during the Bruins' 8-0 win Thursday over Georgia. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The left-hander allowed a baserunner in each of the first five innings — three walks and two singles — but effortlessly worked her way out of danger with the help of her defense. Allchin made a diving catch in left field to fire up the Bruins in the second inning.

Woolery caught a ball in foul territory while sliding to her knee in the third inning after Terry gave up a leadoff single. The pitcher allowed a leadoff walk in the fourth, but Brady erased it flawlessly, taking a hard-hit ball from Georgia’s Sara Mosley off the bounce, tagging second and firing the ball to Woolery at first.

Terry gave up four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a complete-game victory. She faced her biggest threat in the sixth with runners on the corners and two outs, but used a devastating off-speed pitch to freeze Georgia’s Lyndi Raw Davis. Terry stomped her foot and whipped her fist in the air and the Bulldogs catcher trudged back to the dugout.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.