This may be the worst stretch of professional basketball you'll see all season

We’re not even three months through the NBA season, yet we may already have a winner for the worst possession of basketball this year.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 105-89 on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse behind a solid double-double from center Myles Turner, who dropped 18 points and had 17 rebounds.

Midway through the second quarter, though, both teams struggled hard to put together a workable possession, sending the ball flying back and forth uncontrollably before Cory Joseph finally pulled it out to reset the play. It was that bad.

Just watch:

The Pacers pulled it together and rallied to take a 23-point lead in the second half before grabbing the 16-point win.

However, that stretch in the second quarter — even though there are still several months left in the season — may just go down as the worst stretch of professional basketball anyone will see throughout the NBA this year.

At least it provided us with a hilarious moment on a Sunday afternoon.

The Pacers and Wizards struggled hard to put together a workable stretch of basketball on Sunday. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

