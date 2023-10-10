Who may be the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking top prospects by QBR after Week 6

As the NFL season continues into its sixth week, more and more teams are entering the sweepstakes for the top quarterback prospects in college football.

Six NFL teams have only one win, and the Carolina Panthers are still looking for their first victory. Plenty of those one-win teams – and a few of those with just two wins – could be looking to draft a new franchise quarterback in 2024.

The good news for the quarterback-needy teams is that there is plenty of strong quarterback talent in the college football landscape this year. That's especially true in the Pac-12, where three of the conference's quarterbacks make up the entirety of the top three in current Heisman odds, according to BetMGM.

Of course, Heisman odds are just a small part of the story of each of the top quarterback prospects set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. ESPN's QBR is another small part, but it sheds a bit more light on each collegiate signal-caller.

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR: Week 6

Here's how the top quarterback prospects stack up using QBR after six weeks of college football.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (QBR: 93.6) Michael Penix Jr., Washington (91.6) Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (91.0) Jayden Daniels, LSU (90.1) Kyle McCord, Ohio State (86.6) Caleb Williams, USC (86.2) Drake Maye, North Carolina (85.8) Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (FL) (84.5) Jordan Travis, Florida State (84.3) Bo Nix, Oregon (82.7) Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (81.1) Quinn Ewers, Texas (81.1) Cameron Ward, Washington State (77.1) Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (74.5) Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (73.8)

