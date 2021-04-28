May Third Baseman Rankings
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Third Baseman Rankings
May
Third Base
Team
April
1
Indians
1
2
Padres
2
3
Red Sox
6
4
Astros
3
5
Yankees
4
6
White Sox
5
7
Angels
7
8
Cardinals
9
9
Rockies
14
10
Cubs
19
11
Athletics
10
12
Pirates
8
13
Cardinals
11
14
Phillies
12
15
Reds
13
16
Dodgers
21
17
Dodgers
25
18
Twins
20
19
Tigers
15
20
Yankees
24
21
Braves
18
22
Mets
22
23
Reds
n/a
24
Twins
n/a
25
Blue Jays
16
26
Marlins
17
27
Indians
23
28
Phillies
26
29
Royals
n/a
30
Cubs
27
31
Nationals
n/a
32
Mets
28
33
Angels
29
34
Mariners
33
35
Diamondbacks
31
36
Giants
39
37
Rangers
32
38
Reds
34
39
Rays
38
40
Tigers
35
41
Orioles
36
42
Pirates
57
43
Rays
30
44
Rays
40
45
Phillies
41
46
Dodgers
37
47
Mets
n/a
48
Brewers
42
49
Rockies
n/a
50
Diamondbacks
44
51
Nationals
50
52
Brewers
45
53
Cardinals
54
54
Red Sox
43
55
Pirates
47
Dropping off: Jedd Gyorko (46th), Carter Kieboom (48th), Yoshi Tsutsugo (49th)