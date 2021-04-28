May Third Baseman Rankings

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Third Baseman Rankings

May

Third Base

Team

April

1

Jose Ramirez

Indians

1

2

Manny Machado

Padres

2

3

Rafael Devers

Red Sox

6

4

Alex Bregman

Astros

3

5

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

4

6

Yoan Moncada

White Sox

5

7

Anthony Rendon

Angels

7

8

Nolan Arenado

Cardinals

9

9

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

14

10

Kris Bryant

Cubs

19

11

Matt Chapman

Athletics

10

12

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pirates

8

13

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

11

14

Alec Bohm

Phillies

12

15

Eugenio Suarez

Reds

13

16

Justin Turner

Dodgers

21

17

Max Muncy

Dodgers

25

18

Josh Donaldson

Twins

20

19

Willi Castro

Tigers

15

20

Gio Urshela

Yankees

24

21

Austin Riley

Braves

18

22

Jeff McNeil

Mets

22

23

Mike Moustakas

Reds

n/a

24

Luis Arraez

Twins

n/a

25

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

16

26

Brian Anderson

Marlins

17

27

Andres Gimenez

Indians

23

28

Jean Segura

Phillies

26

29

Hunter Dozier

Royals

n/a

30

David Bote

Cubs

27

31

Starlin Castro

Nationals

n/a

32

J.D. Davis

Mets

28

33

David Fletcher

Angels

29

34

Kyle Seager

Mariners

33

35

Eduardo Escobar

Diamondbacks

31

36

Evan Longoria

Giants

39

37

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Rangers

32

38

Jonathan India

Reds

34

39

Joey Wendle

Rays

38

40

Jeimer Candelario

Tigers

35

41

Maikel Franco

Orioles

36

42

Phillip Evans

Pirates

57

43

Mike Brosseau

Rays

30

44

Yandy Diaz

Rays

40

45

Brad Miller

Phillies

41

46

Edwin Rios

Dodgers

37

47

Jonathan Villar

Mets

n/a

48

Luis Urias

Brewers

42

49

Josh Fuentes

Rockies

n/a

50

Asdrubal Cabrera

Diamondbacks

44

51

Josh Harrison

Nationals

50

52

Travis Shaw

Brewers

45

53

Matt Carpenter

Cardinals

54

54

Marwin Gonzalez

Red Sox

43

55

Erik Gonzalez

Pirates

47

Dropping off: Jedd Gyorko (46th), Carter Kieboom (48th), Yoshi Tsutsugo (49th)

